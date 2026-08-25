The fast-casual brand highlights its signature Giant Spuds with a new limited-time menu item and a BOGO offer for McAlister's Rewards members

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Potato Month only comes around once a year, but at McAlister's Deli, spuds have been worth celebrating since 1989. This September, the fast-casual brand is marking the occasion with Spud-tember, a month-long celebration of the Giant Spuds that have helped define the McAlister's menu from the very beginning.

McALISTER’S DELI CELEBRATES NATIONAL POTATO MONTH WITH “SPUD-TEMBER"

Known for its handcrafted menu items, McAlister's Deli built its Spud lineup around the idea that a potato can serve as a meal in its own right. Baked until tender, hand fluffed, and generously topped, the brand's ginormous spuds deliver hearty portions, craveable combinations and plenty of opportunities for customization. From classic favorites to bold seasonal flavors, McAlister's has turned the humble potato into one of its most iconic, hearty and piled high menu offerings. McAlister's spuds are so big you have to see it to believe it.

To commemorate the occasion, McAlister's is introducing a limited time Giant Spud build, the Spicy Green Chili Aioli Pork Spud, only available this September. The creamy aioli brings green chili flavor and a kick to the brand's signature oversized baked potatoes, giving guests a fresh way to enjoy a longtime favorite.

"National Potato Month is a natural fit for McAlister's because Spuds have been part of our story since the very beginning," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing at McAlister's Deli. "Spud-tember gives us the opportunity to celebrate the menu item that has become synonymous with our brand while introducing guests to a new flavor experience with Spicy Green Chili Aioli."

For McAlister's Rewards members, the celebration extends beyond just one month. McAlister's Rewards members who purchase a Spud during September will receive a free Spud reward redeemable in October,* giving guests another reason to enjoy the menu item at the center of National Potato Month.

To learn more about McAlister's Deli, including the Spud-tember celebration and current menu offerings, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com and connect with McAlister's Deli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter(@McAlistersDeli), and Instagram (@McAlistersDeli).

About McAlister's Deli ®

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, website and McAlister's app ordering, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot bars including spuds and nachos, and more. As of June 28, 2026, McAlister's Deli had over 570 restaurants in 31 states. Join McAlister's Rewards for special offers. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com to find a restaurant near you, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

*Offer valid 9/1 – 9/30/26 for McAlister's Rewards Members. Must order one (1) Spud within the promotional window to receive a Spud on Us Reward (add-ons, extras, taxes and fees excluded) to use from 10/1 - 10/31/26 at participating locations. Must apply reward at checkout on qualifying order. Offer and redemption of Reward not valid for catering or with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Reward will be applied to McAlister's Rewards account up to 24-48 hours from completion of order with Spud and application of reward at checkout. Max 2 rewards earnable in promotional window. Service fee applies to online, in-app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE McAlister's Deli