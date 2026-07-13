McAlister's Deli Celebrates Annual Free Tea Day on July 16th, Pouring into Communities Nationwide

The brand's iconic giveback holiday highlights their summer-long community initiative, CommuniTEA Connections

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McAlister's Deli is raising a glass to one of its most anticipated annual traditions: Free Tea Day. On Thursday, July 16, 2026, guests can enjoy a free tea* at participating locations nationwide, no purchase necessary, as the brand celebrates the beverage that has become synonymous with the McAlister's experience.

Originally introduced in 2009, Free Tea Day has grown into more than just a one-day offer; it's a reflection of McAlister's long-standing commitment to bringing people together. Over the years, that commitment has taken shape through local fundraising efforts, partnerships with schools and nonprofits, and ongoing support for everyday heroes.

This year's celebration follows CommuniTEA Connections, McAlister's community-focused initiative designed to recognize and support those making a difference in their local communities. Throughout the program, educators, healthcare workers and first responders were recognized with Free Tea Passes, reinforcing the brand's belief that meaningful connections start close to home.

"Free Tea Day is our way of saying thank you to our guests, our neighborhoods and the people who make them stronger every day," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing at McAlister's Deli. "Whether it's sharing a glass of tea with friends, family or coworkers, these everyday moments help create the sense of connection that's always been at the heart of our brand."

As guests celebrate on July 16, they'll also experience what sets McAlister's apart as a beverage destination. From its proprietary tea blend, brewed fresh throughout the day using Rainforest Alliance Certified tea leaves, to countless customization with flavor shots and famous half-and-half combinations, McAlister's delivers a premium handcrafted tea experience that keeps guests coming back year-round.

Whether it's a daily ritual or a first-time visit, Free Tea Day invites everyone to take part in the brand's signature hospitality and the "little something extra" that keeps guests coming back From the first pour to the final sip, Free Tea Day is a celebration of everything McAlister's Deli stands for: community, connection, and great tea shared together.

Can't make it on Free Tea Day? McAlister's Rewards Members can enjoy a beverage on us with an entrée purchase all weekend long**. To find a participating location and learn more, visit McAlister'sDeli.com

*Valid on 7/16/26 at participating locations only. Offer applies to Big Tea only, including: Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea, Tea/Lemonade, Flavored Teas, and one Flavor Shot per Tea. Limit one Tea per person in-store and four Teas per McAlister's online or in app order. Excludes all non-tea beverages, Kid's Drinks and cold foam. No substitutions. Offer automatically applied at checkout. McAlister's Delivery orders subject to Delivery and Convenience fees. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.

** Valid for McAlister's Rewards Members 7/17 - 7/19/26. Receive one (1) Beverage ( Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, ½ Sweet & ½ Unsweet Tea, or ½ Lemonade & ½ Sweet/Unsweet Tea, Lemonade or Fountain Beverage) excluding flavor shots, taxes & fees with the purchase of an Entrée (Sandwiches, Salads, Spuds, Shareables, Choose 2 – excludes Kids Meals) at participating locations while supplies last. Must apply Reward at checkout. Single use. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in-app, and certain call-in orders; other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

About McAlister's Deli®

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, website and McAlister's app ordering, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot bars including spuds and nachos, and more. As of March 29, 2026, McAlister's Deli had 570 restaurants in 31 states. Join McAlister's Rewards for special offers. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com to find a restaurant near you, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE McAlister's Deli