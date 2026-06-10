From National Iced Tea Day through Free Tea Day, McAlister's Deli is raising people up and bringing communities together in a sweet way.

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At McAlister's Deli, tea has always been about more than what's in the glass – it's about the people it brings together.

Today, McAlister's Deli introduces CommuniTEA Connections, a community-focused initiative running from National Iced Tea Day (June 10) through Free Tea Day (July 16). The initiative brings together years of community involvement under one shared purpose: recognizing the people and places that help neighborhoods thrive.

McAlister's Deli® Launches CommuniTEA Connections Initiative, Celebrating Community and Hometown Heroes—Kicking Off on National Iced Tea Day, June 10th

Since opening its doors in 1989, McAlister's Deli has been deeply rooted in the communities it serves, supporting local schools, churches, nonprofits, and organizations, and showing up in moments both big and small. CommuniTEA Connections represents a natural evolution of those long-standing efforts, creating a dedicated moment to celebrate hometown heroes – educators, healthcare professionals, first responders, and more – who keep communities running every day.

National Iced Tea Day officially marks the start of the initiative, serving as a moment to bring all guests into the celebration. To kick things off, from June 10–14, McAlister's Deli Rewards Members can enjoy up to three free flavor shots* with the purchase of any beverage, allowing guests to customize McAlister's iconic iced tea with flavors like peach, strawberry, black cherry, and pineapple.

Following National Iced Tea Day, the CommuniTEA Connections initiative comes to life at the local level – each week of the campaign, McAlister's Deli will treat hometown heroes to Free Tea Passes** as small way to recognize and show gratitude for those who show up for their communities day in and day out. Schedule details below.

June 15 – June 21: Medical (doctors/nurses/ambulance workers/first responders)

Medical (doctors/nurses/ambulance workers/first responders) June 22 – June 28: Education (teachers/professors/admins)

Education (teachers/professors/admins) July 6 – July 12: Public Safety + Security (firefighters/police/etc.)

Saving the best for last, McAlister's Deli's commitment to connection is best symbolized by Free Tea Day, a tradition the brand coined in 2009. Free Tea Day will be celebrated on July 16, 2026, where all guests at McAlister's will receive free tea, no purchase necessary.*** What began as a single day has grown into a broader celebration of generosity, hospitality, and the "little something extra" guests experience at McAlister's with every visit.

From the first sip on National Iced Tea Day to the final pour on Free Tea Day, CommuniTEA Connections reflects what McAlister's Deli has always stood for: nourishing the connections we all crave – one cup, one meal, and one community at a time.

To find a participating location and for more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com.

*Valid for McAlister's Rewards Members 6/10 – 6/14/26. Receive up to three (3) Flavor Shots on us with purchase of a beverage (Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, ½ Sweet & ½ Unsweet Tea, or ½ Lemonade & ½ Sweet/Unsweet Tea, Lemonade or Fountain Beverage) excluding taxes & fees at participating locations while supplies last. Must apply Reward at checkout. Single use. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in-app, and certain call-in orders; other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

**Valid for Medical professionals 6/15 -6/21/26, Education professionals 6/22 -6/28/26, and Public Safety & Security professionals 7/6 -7/12/26 in-store only at participating locations while supplies last. Receive one (1) Tea Pass valid for one Big Tea per day for thirty (30) consecutive days including Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, ½ Sweet & ½ Unsweet Tea, or ½ Lemonade & ½ Sweet/Unsweet Tea (excluding flavor shots) at participating locations, subject to availability. Must show valid ID at checkout. Must be a McAlister's Rewards member to redeem. Service fee and sales tax charged on each Tea Pass Daily Tea redemption via in-app, online, and certain call-in orders. See order checkout page for service fee amount. Must unlock Tea Pass using the 10-digit code on the card by 12/31/26 online or in the McAlister's app. Tea Pass subject to terms and conditions on card. Void where prohibited.

***Valid on 7/16/26 at participating locations only. Offer applies to Big Tea only, including: Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea, Tea/Lemonade, Flavored Teas, and one Flavor Shot per Tea. Limit one Tea per person in-store and four Teas per McAlister's online or in app order. Excludes all non-tea beverages, Kid's Drinks and cold foam. No substitutions. Offer automatically applied at checkout. McAlister's Delivery orders subject to Delivery and Convenience fees. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.

About McAlister's Deli®

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, website and McAlister's app ordering, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot bars including spuds and nachos, and more. As of March 29, 2026, McAlister's Deli had 570 restaurants in 31 states. Join McAlister's Rewards for special offers. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com to find a restaurant near you, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE McAlister's Deli