McAlister's Deli® Encourages Fans to "Cheers to Ten Years" of Free Tea Day with Free Tea on June 21 and Giveaways All Month Long

"At McAlister's, we're saying 'Cheers to Ten Years' of Free Tea Day and also extending our thanks to fans with special iced tea treats throughout the month," said Joe Guith, President of McAlister's Deli. "Everything at McAlister's, including our beloved teas, wouldn't be possible without our valued guests and we're thrilled to celebrate with our refreshing offerings all month long."

To quench guests' thirst at the start of National Iced Tea Month, McAlister's will give away its 32-ounce reusable tea tumbler to the first 20 guests in line at each restaurant on June 1. The collectable tumblers, which come in the same iconic size as glasses available in-restaurant, are also available for purchase and come with 99-cent refills for the life of the cup.

Also beginning June 1, fans can receive a 32-cent tea through McAlister's Rewards via the McAlister's app, and the delicious deal lasts through National Iced Tea Day on June 10. The rewards party doesn't end there, either: from June 11 to June 20, McAlister's Rewards members will receive a free cookie with any tea purchase.

Those looking to satisfy their iced tea cravings are especially in luck on Thursday, June 21. All guests who visit their local McAlister's will receive a complimentary 32-ounce glass of McAlister's famous tea in celebration of McAlister's Free Tea Day. No purchase is necessary, and guests can choose between sweet or unsweet black tea. Guests who prefer to order on-the-go can also take part in Free Tea Day by adding a tea to their app or online order at no cost.

No matter which way guests celebrate National Iced Tea Month, McAlister's famous beverage is a labor of love, steeped with Rainforest Alliance Certified™ premium tea leaves, made fresh at least every four hours, and served over a cup full of ice with its famous red straw.

Throughout National Iced Tea Month, fans are also encouraged to submit their cheers-worthy moments with the hashtag #CheersTo10Years. The winner, announced on Free Tea Day, will receive ten years of free McAlister's tea. For full contest details and to view contest entries, guests can visit McAlistersDeli.com/FreeTeaDay. For more information, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's on Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli and Twitter and Instagram at @McAlistersDeli.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's famous sweet tea. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's brand has more than 410 restaurants in 29 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at Facebook.com/mcalistersdeli, Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli.

