McAlister's Deli Encourages Fans to Quench Their Thirst During 13th Annual Free Tea Day

"At McAlister's Deli, we're passionate about service and committed to celebrating our fans," said Danielle Parra, Vice President of Marketing at McAlister's Deli, "We wanted to show our appreciation with our 13th annual Free Tea Day as we hope our loyal guests can enjoy a glass while reconnecting with friends and family."

Introduced over 30 years ago, the McAlister's sweet tea is filtered, made fresh with Orange Pekoe Black Tea leaves, sweetened, and poured over poured over crystal clear ice. The refreshing tea comes in a variety of options including sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, and tea with flavored shots such as peach, black cherry, and strawberry. A nod to summer's seasonal flavors, McAlister's Deli also introduced a limited time flavor - Tropical Tea - which includes a blend of sweet tea, natural lemonade, guava puree, and strawberry puree. Tropical Tea is available while supplies last at select locations.

Consumers can also enjoy their tea alongside one of McAlister's Deli club sandwiches, spuds, or soups. For a limited time, pair your free tea with the Jalapeño Turkey Crunch which includes smoked turkey, jalapeño spud chips, bacon, pepper jack, avocado and mayo on toasted jalapeño roll.

In addition to redeeming a free tea, consumers can access exclusive offers, additional rewards, and a birthday treat by signing up for the free McAlister's Rewards app. Earn points on every purchase to use on any of our crave-worthy menu items.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli, Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli.

