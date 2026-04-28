Teachers and nurses can enjoy a complimentary sweet or unsweet tea at participating McAlister's Deli locations from May 4-8

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McAlister's Deli is honoring two of the community's most essential everyday heroes this spring by offering teachers and nurses a complimentary tea* during Teacher Appreciation Week 2026 and Nurse Appreciation Week 2026 at participating locations nationwide.

Known for its Famous Sweet Tea, McAlister's Deli is inviting educators and healthcare professionals to stop by their local restaurant and enjoy one free sweet or unsweet tea as a small gesture of appreciation for the impact they make on their communities each and every day.

McAlister's Deli® Extends Gratitude to Educators and Healthcare Professionals with Free Tea in Celebration of Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Weeks

"At McAlister's, we believe everyday moments of appreciation can go a long way," said Danielle Parra, Chief Brand Officer at McAlister's. "Teachers and nurses do so much for our communities; we're honored to recognize their impact with a refreshing tea on us - a simple way to share our gratitude for their dedication and service."

The initiative reflects McAlister's continued commitment to showing up for local communities through simple, meaningful moments that bring people together.

Whether grabbing lunch between classes, picking up dinner after a long shift, or taking a quick break during the day, teachers and nurses can pair their complimentary tea with McAlister's fan favorites including sandwiches, salads, giant spuds, and soups.

To find a participating location and for more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com.

* Free Tea at McAlister's for Teachers & Nurses Appreciation Week Offer Disclaimer

Valid for educators and nurses from 5/4 - 5/8/26 for one (1) Big Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, ½ Sweet & ½ Unsweet Tea, or ½ Lemonade & ½ Sweet/Unsweet Tea (flavor shots excluded) on us in store at participating locations only. Must show valid educator or medical ID at checkout. Limit one per person. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

About McAlister's Deli®

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, website and McAlister's app ordering, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot bars including spuds and nachos, and more. As of March 29, 2026, McAlister's Deli had 570 restaurants in 31 states. Join McAlister's Rewards for special offers. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com to find a restaurant near you, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE McAlister's Deli