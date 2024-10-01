McAlister's Deli Launches Halloween-Inspired Limited Time Offerings in Collaboration with "Halloweentown" Star Kimberly J. Brown

"The success of Witch's Brew last year proved that McAlister's fans and guests are excited about fall-inspired flavors and celebrating Halloween with delicious treats," said Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer of McAlister's Deli. "We're excited to be collaborating with Kimberly J. Brown, a fixture of the Halloween season, to bring back our spooky, limited time menu offerings this October. We can't wait for our fans to enjoy the unique, fun flavors while creating core memories and connections at McAlister's Deli this Halloween season."

An enchanting bright green color, Witch's Brew is McAlister's old-fashioned lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and a bewitching addition of caramel apple syrup. The Trick-or-Treat Cookie is the latest addition to the spooky season offerings and is a sweet, buttery cookie sprinkled with festive orange and purple Halloween colors and a spooky cream cheese filling. Both menu items will be available through Oct. 31 at McAlister's Deli locations nationwide while supplies last.

"I have absolutely loved October and the Halloween season since I was a kid! My favorite ways to celebrate have always included dressing up and enjoying festive treats with my friends," said Kimberly J. Brown, whose "Halloweentown" film celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. "That's why I'm excited to team up with McAlister's Deli to announce the highly anticipated return of Witch's Brew and debut the new Trick-or-Treat Cookie as part of their Halloween offerings. Everyone has a seat at McAlister's Deli's table, even warlocks, so visit your local McAlister's this October for the ultimate spooky season celebration!"

To celebrate the launch of the limited-time Halloween offerings, the brand is hosting a Witch-Crafted Event on October 5 in Nashville, Tennessee at the 2525 West End Ave restaurant. Open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST, McAlister's Deli fans can try samples of Witch's Brew and Trick-or-Treat Cookie, receive complimentary swag items* and participate in a meet-and-greet with Kimberly J. Brown from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST.

Can't make it to Nashville? McAlister's Rewards Members can get 2x points** on their purchase of Witch's Brew or Trick-or-Treat Cookie at McAlister's Deli locations nationwide the weekend of the event from Oct. 5-6 at participating locations while supplies last.

For more information on McAlister's Deli's Halloween limited time offerings available through October 31, 2024, while supplies last, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's Deli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), and Instagram (@McAlistersDeli).

*Free cookies, drinks and swag available while supplies last. Event is first come, first served, and subject to change or cancellation. Availability is not guaranteed. We reserve the right to end this offer at any time without notice. By attending, you assume all risks and agree to potential photo/video use for promotional purposes.

**McAlister's Rewards Members receive 2X points on the purchase of any size Witch's Brew Lemonade and/or Trick or Treat Cookie from 10/5 - 10/6/24 at participating locations while supplies last. Must apply "2X Points on Witch's Brew Lemonade or Trick-or-Treat Cookie" Reward at checkout. Points will be applied to McAlister's Rewards Member accounts within 48 hours after qualified order is placed. May earn up to three times during the promotion period. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

About McAlister's Deli®

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand had approximately 550 restaurants in 29 states as of June 30, 2024. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli, Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli, Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli and https://www.tiktok.com/@mcalistersdeli.

About Kimberly J. Brown

Award winning actress Kimberly J. Brown is most well-known to audiences for her portrayal of teen witch Marnie Piper in Disney's popular Halloweentown films, in which she starred alongside Debbie Reynolds. Her additional credits include playing Steve Martin and Jean Smart's daughter in "Bringing Down the House" with Queen Latifah, the "Get Shorty" sequel "Be Cool" with John Travolta, and starring in the popular Steven King miniseries "Rose Red." Most recently she was seen on "General Hospital" and heard in Disney's animated series "The Ghost and Molly McGee." Today, as she continues her acting career, she also creates original content across all of her social media platforms.

