McAlister's Deli® Opens 500th Restaurant Nationwide

"Over the past 13 years it has been exciting to watch McAlister's Deli expand its footprint at a rapid pace. Reaching 500 restaurants nationwide is a landmark milestone for the company. The addition of a new prototype in 2018, updated interior design and greater emphasis on consumer accessibility contributed to this achievement," said Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer of McAlister's Deli. "It's rewarding to see the investments we've made positively impact our growth, and I am proud of our franchisees, corporate team members and each guest who played an integral part in our journey to 500 restaurants."

Leading the charge to 500 locations is McAlister's largest franchisee David Blackburn of Southern Rock Restaurants. Blackburn began franchising with McAlister's in 2011, and the opening of the Dickson restaurant marks Southern Rock's 95th location, with an additional 38 stores in their pipeline. Since becoming a McAlister's Deli franchisee, Blackburn has served nine years on the Franchise Advisory Board, three years as the Co-Chair of the Operations Culinary Committee for product and execution development and he is a member of the Brand Strategy committee.

"We've been a proud franchisee of McAlister's Deli for over 10 years and are thrilled to be opening the doors to the brand's 500th restaurant. The corporate team has consistently provided a high level of support, which has given me confidence to continue growing our portfolio with the fast-casual chain," said David Blackburn, CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Southern Rock Restaurants. "We look forward to developing more locations in years to come."

Heading into the fourth quarter, McAlister's has signed 63 franchise agreements in 2021 for new restaurant locations to be opened in the coming years. Like Southern Rock Restaurants, other large-scale McAlister's Deli franchisees have plans to build new McAlister's Deli restaurants, contributing to the brand's current growth pipeline of more than 300 restaurants. For example, longtime franchisee The Saxton Group recently signed a deal for 32 new restaurants, further demonstrating franchisee belief in the brand. Additionally, current McAlister's franchisee Guillermo Perales, CEO of Sun Holdings, plans to open 51 restaurants over the next six years.

The chain's accelerated growth has been fueled by the prioritization of enhancing the guest dining experience with improvements to its mobile app and loyalty program, leveraging digital technology to increase the number of service options to make the brand more accessible. McAlister's launched tableside ordering in early 2021 that allows customers to skip the line and order at their table with the mobile app, creating an even more personalized service experience. Since the launch, participation rates on the mobile app are up seven times from what they were pre-pandemic, ultimately increasing revenue and driving customer loyalty among new and existing guests.

McAlister's Deli currently has 500 restaurants across 29 states. The brand is continuing with its aggressive expansion and is focusing on adding locations in in Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states. For more information about franchise opportunities, call 800-227-8353 or email [email protected].

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and takeout service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has 500 restaurants in 29 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com, and then connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Southern Rock Restaurants, LLC was founded on May 5, 2011, and owns and operates 95 McAlister's Deli restaurants in Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. We have many values that guide our decisions but none more prevalent than to… HAVE FUN AND NO REGRETS! For more information about Southern Rock Restaurants, please visit www.southernrockrestaurants.com.

