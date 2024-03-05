McAlister's Deli Partners with Hannah Brown to Launch Book Club Approved Menu in Celebration of National Reading Month

Guests Can Enjoy Literary-Inspired Choose 2 Combinations and Apply to Win $500 in McAlister's Retail Gift Cards* to Host Their Next Book Club Gathering at McAlister's Deli

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Reading Month this March, Hannah Brown, television personality and New York Times bestselling author, is teaming up with McAlister's Deli to celebrate the perfect combination of good food, good friends and a good read.

Throughout the month, guests can enjoy "Choose 2" combinations inspired by Brown's favorite book genres – "Adventure," "Romance," "Comedy," and "Fantasy." The book club approved menu features unique builds across McAlister's Choose 2 category, providing groups with something for everyone making it the perfect place to connect with friends over food. The "Adventure" combination features Brown's favorite "Choose 2" menu items, McAlister's Jalapeno Turkey Crunch sandwich and Spud Max.

The "Romance" combination includes the delicious and comforting McAlister's Club sandwich and Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

The "Comedy" Choose 2 is light and zesty, including the Chicken Tortilla Soup and Savannah Chopped Salad.

The "Fantasy" Choose 2 features a dreamy combination of Country Potato Soup and the French Dip with Au Jus on the side.

Showcasing the variety of the fast casual restaurant chain's menu, there are over one million ways to Choose 2 at McAlister's Deli.

"From book clubs to family gatherings, McAlister's is the ideal location to bring everyone together over a meal that's easy to say 'yes' to," said Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer of McAlister's Deli. "Our collaboration with Hannah Brown nourishes connections for our guests in more ways than one, and there's no better way to do that than with McAlister's wide variety of delicious menu offerings."

"I am all about variety in life, with the projects I choose, fashion, books, meals - you name it! I love everything from page-turning adventures to fantasy to romance novels. And it's the same with what I like to eat," said Hannah Brown, whose latest novel Mistakes We Never Made is slated to be released this May. "That's why I'm thrilled to be collaborating with McAlister's Deli to debut Choose 2 combinations inspired by my favorite book genres for National Reading Month. With something to satisfy everyone, McAlister's ensures no one has to compromise, especially with the meals we crave."

Craving more from your next Book Club gathering? McAlister's Rewards Members are invited to tell us about their reading rituals, emphasizing the role McAlister's plays in their literary life. The most creative and thorough response will win $500 in McAlister's retail gift cards* to host your next Book Club event at McAlister's Deli. Not a McAlister's Rewards Member? Join here!

For more information on the literary-inspired Choose 2 combinations available through March 31, and the McAlister's Book Club Contest, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's Deli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), and Instagram (@mcalistersdeli).

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older. Promotion Period: 3/01/24 at 7:00 am ET – 3/31/24 at 11:59 pm ET. To enter: fill out the entry form available at https://forms.office.com/r/LmpQhghXFh. See the Official Rules http://mcalistersdeli.com/offers#mcabookclub for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, prize descriptions/restrictions, odds, entry periods and complete details. Sponsor: McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC.

About McAlister's Deli®

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand had more than 530 restaurants in 29 states as of December 31, 2023. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli, Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli.

About Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown is a television personality, lifestyle expert, podcast host and New York Times Best Selling author. Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Brown became Miss Alabama USA in 2018 and used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness, voicing her own experience of battling depression and anxiety during her teenage years. Following her time as Miss Alabama USA, Brown appeared on the season 23 of The Bachelor and went on to become a fan favorite appearing as The Bachelorette on season 15 of the franchise – even winning a People's Choice Award for her role on the show. She next appeared on season 28 of ABC'S Dancing With The Stars, where she won the competition with her partner Alan Bersten. In 2023, Hannah competed on FOX's hit new show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where she ended up being one of two women who completed the course and outlasted the other 16 contestants, most of whom were professional athletes.

Having learned a great deal from her experiences in the spotlight, Brown published a personal memoir in 2021 titled "God Bless This Mess" from HarperCollins which became an instant New York Times best seller. The book tackled the pressures of fame and how Brown's faith, as well as her Southern upbringing, helped her navigate her new life. She followed up her first book with the publication of a companion journal in 2022 titled "God Bless This Messy Journal." In July 2023, Brown launched her very own lifestyle podcast with SiriusXM, Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown. Each week she sits down with a notable guest to chat about confidence, love, making time for yourself, and ask deep questions such as "Am I better today than I was yesterday? And how can I learn to be better tomorrow?" On May 7, 2024, Hannah will release her debut romance novel "Mistakes We Never Made." Pre-orders can be made here!

Brown's authenticity and charismatic personality is what has captivated her audience of over 4 million followers, and she continues to inspire and empower others by instilling beauty goes beyond just what's on the surface, advocating for mental health awareness, and emphasizing the importance of self-love. Brown has appeared on talk shows such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tamron Hall Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as outlets such as PEOPLE Magazine, Variety, Vogue, WWD, NewBeauty and more.

Brown currently resides in Nashville.

