McAlister's Deli Reveals 'The Great Spud Getaway' Sweepstakes for National Potato Month

In partnership with the Idaho Potato Commission , an array of potato-themed and local Boise activities will be available for the winner and their companion to enjoy during their trip. Most notably, the winner and their guest have the opportunity to take a ride in the Big Idaho ® Potato Truck , a 72-foot semitrailer with a 4 ton larger-than-life potato on board.

"At McAlister's Deli, we have a community of guests who are passionate about our giant spuds," said Danielle Parra, Vice President of Marketing at McAlister's Deli. "We like to call those fans our 'Spud Buds' and this September, we're celebrating them through a special opportunity with 'The Great Spud Getaway'. McAlister's Deli is synonymous with fresh food and friendly hospitality, so we are bringing those values to life with the sweepstakes by hosting a loyal 'Spud Bud' customer in the heart of spud country."

Here's how it works:

The entry period for the sweepstakes begins September 1 at 10:00am ET through September 14 at 11:50pm ET

Legal U.S. residents of the fifty states and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age are eligible to enter once per person

who are at least 18 years of age are eligible to enter once per person To enter the "The Great Spud Getaway," post or tweet a photo of your spud creation using #spudbudsweeps and tagging @McAlistersDeli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), or Instagram (@mcalistersdeli)

(@McAlistersDeli), (@McAlistersDeli), or (@mcalistersdeli) The winner will be randomly selected in a drawing from all eligible entries received throughout the promotion period and will be notified by email, direct message, or comment using the contact information given at the time of entry

Trip will take place from October 14 through October 17

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.mcalistersdeli.com/spud-bud.

Order in-store, online, or through the app to enjoy a famous McAlister's Deli giant spud. Customize your spud with a variety of fresh toppings or choose from our favorites: Spud Max ™, JustASpud ®, Black Angus Roast Beef Spud , Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Spud , or Veggie Spud .

For more information about the Idaho Potato Commission, please visit Facebook (@famousidahopotatoes), Instagram (@idahopotatoes), and Twitter (@IdahoPotato).

To learn more about the Big Idaho ® Potato Truck, please visit Facebook (@BigIdahoPotatoTour) and Instagram (@bigidahopotato).

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

