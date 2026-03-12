McAllen Roofing Earns Elite Contractor Status and Chairman's Award from Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

MCALLEN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McAllen Roofing LLC has achieved one of the highest recognitions in the commercial roofing industry after being named an Elite Contractor and receiving the Chairman's Award from Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

The announcement was made during the manufacturer's national contractor awards ceremony, where roofing companies from across the United States were recognized for performance, workmanship, and quality standards.

McAllen Roofing LLC team members stand on stage after being named an Elite Contractor and receiving the Chairman's Award from Duro-Last Roofing, Inc., recognizing the company as one of the top-performing commercial roofing contractors in the United States

Owner Brian McSteen said the recognition represents years of dedication from the company's team.

"Last year we were sitting in the audience looking at that stage and saying, 'Next year, that's us,'" McSteen said. "We didn't just hope for it — we built toward it. Seeing our team recognized this year was an incredible moment."

Duro-Last is known throughout the roofing industry for its strict inspection and warranty approval process. Each completed project must pass detailed manufacturer inspections before final acceptance, making the Elite Contractor designation one of the most respected recognitions in commercial roofing.

Only a small percentage of contractors installing Duro-Last roofing systems nationwide qualify for Elite Contractor status each year.

McAllen Roofing has consistently scored highly in Duro-Last inspections since 2013 and previously earned Master Contractor status in 2014. With its elevation to Elite Contractor, the company now ranks among the top-performing Duro-Last contractors in the United States.

"We are the only Elite Duro-Last contractor in all of South Texas," McSteen said. "This recognition isn't about revenue or how many roofs you install. It's about delivering exceptional workmanship consistently and passing some of the toughest inspections in the industry."

The award also carried personal meaning for the company.

One of the key contributors to McAllen Roofing's growth was the late Philip Westerman, who joined the company in 2013 and played a major role in managing Duro-Last projects. Westerman passed away earlier this year and was honored during the ceremony with a memorial tribute.

"We would not be standing on that stage without Philip," McSteen said. "He believed in this company and helped build the foundation that brought us here."

The recognition places McAllen Roofing among a select group of contractors nationwide trusted to install one of the most strictly inspected commercial roofing systems in the industry.

About McAllen Roofing LLC

McAllen Roofing LLC is a commercial roofing contractor based in McAllen, Texas, serving businesses, municipalities, and national accounts throughout South Texas. The company specializes in high-performance commercial roofing systems, including Duro-Last installations, repairs, and maintenance programs, and has built a reputation for consistent workmanship and quality inspections.

