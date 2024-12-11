McAllister Celebrates 160 Years of Ship Docking, Towing, Maritime Excellence and Innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McAllister, a leader in ship docking, towing, and maritime transportation, is commemorating its 160th anniversary with an evening of celebration. Founded in 1864 in New York Harbor with a single sail lighter, McAllister has grown into one of the oldest and largest family-owned marine towing and transportation companies in the United States. For 160 years, McAllister has called New York City home, growing alongside the port's rise as a global maritime powerhouse and cementing its legacy as a cornerstone of the maritime industry. This milestone recognizes the company's pivotal contributions to harbor towing, coastal towing, and bulk transportation, as well as its leadership in green technologies and its dedication to shaping the future of the maritime industry.

When:

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Part I: Harbor Tour – 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Part II: Anniversary Dinner – 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Where:

Harbor Tour – On board a McAllister vessel, departing from Pier 86 at the Intrepid Museum, New York, NY . Anniversary Dinner – Intrepid Museum, Hangar 3, New York, NY .

Who:

McAllister family members, including direct descendants of Captain James McAllister . Industry leaders and innovators from maritime and shipping sectors. Representatives from the shipping community, including vessel operators, port authorities, and terminal managers. McAllister's valued customers, such as container lines, tanker companies, and energy transport firms. Shipyards and maritime construction specialists. Employees, partners, and distinguished guests from McAllister's operations spanning the East Coast, from Eastport, Maine to San Juan, Puerto Rico .

Highlights:

A scenic Harbor Tour departing from Pier 86, featuring a cocktail reception on board a McAllister vessel. Docking at Pier 86 and crossing over to the Intrepid Museum, Hangar 3, for a formal Anniversary Dinner, with speeches from McAllister family members and industry leaders, including representatives from: United States Coast Guard (USCG)

American Waterways Operators (AWO)

Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ)

SUNY Maritime College

Steamship Mutual P&I Club

Oceanic Network Celebrating McAllister's unique 160-year history in New York Harbor, reflecting its foundational role in the development of one of the world's most important ports. Recognizing McAllister's 40% reduction in emissions over the last 15 years, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Highlighting McAllister's innovative fleet modernization, including its pioneering use of Tier IV engines, oil spinners saving 20,000 gallons of oil since 2016, and ongoing efforts to achieve net-zero emissions. Showcasing McAllister's role in offshore wind projects, such as Vineyard Wind, Sunrise Wind, and the first Mediterranean mooring in the Port of Norfolk for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

Travel, Parking & Attire:

Please see the full list on the event website for parking hotels, and attire at https://mcallister160.rsvpify.com/.

Media Opportunities:

We welcome members of the media to join us on the Harbor Tour to capture scenic visuals, interact with key stakeholders, and experience McAllister's vessels firsthand. Reserved seating will also be available for media representatives at the Anniversary Dinner, providing the opportunity to cover speeches and celebrate McAllister's legacy alongside our distinguished guests. Interviews with company executives and event speakers on McAllister's 160-year journey, particularly its role in New York Harbor's growth and success. Photo and video opportunities showcasing the Harbor Tour, vessel reception, and Anniversary Dinner. Coverage of McAllister's innovative sustainability initiatives, fleet modernization, and role in offshore wind development.

RSVP for Media:

Members of the media are requested to RSVP by no later than 12:00 PM (noon) on December 13, 2024, directly to:

MTI Network

Lorraine Parsons

Email: [email protected]

Office: 203 406 0106 ext. 3717

For additional information, please reach out to:

Alessandra Tebaldi, Esq.

Executive Vice President & General Counsel

McAllister

17 Battery Place, Suite 700

New York, NY 10004

Cell: (646) 413-0489

Email: [email protected]

Join the Conversation:

Celebrate this milestone online using the hashtag #McAllister160. Visit the event website at https://mcallister160.rsvpify.com/ for more information.

