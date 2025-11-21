MCAP Inc. Announces $0.10 Dividend Per Share

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP) today announced a $0.10 dividend.

MCAP's Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business November 26, 2025.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based public holding company owning subsidiaries and investments in various financial technology companies. MCAP Inc. owns, develops, and invests in the electronic market making and execution sector, securities trading technologies, and algo execution platforms.

MCAP continues to expand through its investment in customer relationships, application software development, securities execution platforms and diversification of business lines. The Company also seeks M&A opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core competencies in order to increase long-term shareholder value.

www.mcapmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Earnings are adjusted non-GAAP. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

