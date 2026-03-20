MCAP Inc. Announces $0.10 Dividend Per Share

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP) today announced a $0.10 dividend. MCAP's Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business April 1, 2026.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based public holding company that owns subsidiaries involved in securities trading and financial technology. MCAP Inc. owns, develops, and invests in the electronic market making and execution sector, securities trading technologies, and algo execution platforms. All securities activities are conducted through wholly its owned subsidiary MCAP LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC.

Please visit our website: www.mcapmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Earnings are adjusted non-GAAP. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MCAP Inc.