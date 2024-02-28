MCAP Inc. Announces Executive Promotions in Relationship Management

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a holding company that owns and invests in innovative financial technology companies, today announced executive promotions as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance its customer focus in the global financial markets.

Anthony Zmuda, Managing Director, has been named Head of Sales Trading, focusing on broadening MCAP's sales trading initiatives, with an emphasis on International Equities and Algorithmic Trading.

Dan Seidenstein, Managing Director, has been named Head of Relationship Management at MCAP LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of MCAP Inc. In this new role, Mr. Seidenstein will lead the relationship management division for MCAP products, serving a key role in the expansion of cross-asset distribution efforts to its institutional customers.

These promotions underscore MCAP's dedication to driving growth and reinforcing its leadership in delivering innovative financial technology solutions and exceptional service to its customers.

Jim Smyth, Executive Director at MCAP, commented, "I am very proud of Dan and Anthony's accomplishments. They are two seasoned professionals, and their experience in multiple asset classes will continue to help MCAP expand its distribution of all MCAP's products."

Will Dennis, President at MCAP, stated "I am excited for Dan and Anthony as they step into their new roles at this time in MCAP's journey. As we broaden our service offerings, the importance of having experienced and knowledgeable leadership becomes even more critical. Their forward-thinking and dynamic approach to leadership is exactly what we need to navigate our expansion efforts. I have the utmost confidence in their abilities to significantly enhance our delivery of exceptional service to customers."

David Menn CEO at MCAP, added, "We are very pleased to have Dan and Anthony lead this effort and to continue growing our customer relationships across our multiple asset classes and products."

MCAP Inc. owns, invests in, and operates financial technology companies. MCAP's technologies, software and platforms connect institutional investors and broker-dealers to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP's financial technologies provide customers with algorithmic execution platforms and customized securities trading solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

