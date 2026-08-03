MCAP Inc. Reports EPS of $0.18 for 2Q 2026

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MCAP Inc.

Aug 03, 2026, 09:20 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic securities market maker, today reported earnings of $0.18 per share. Quarterly revenue was $29.6mm resulting in quarterly EBITDA of $6.5mm.

MCAP continues to expand through its investment in customer relationships, application software development, securities execution platforms and diversification of business lines. The Company also seeks additional M&A opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core competencies in order to increase long-term shareholder value.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based public holding company owning subsidiaries and investments in various companies. The Company's principal focus is financial technology businesses that conduct business globally. The Company owns, develops, and invests in the electronic market making and execution sector, securities trading technologies, and alternative trading platforms.

Please visit our website: www.MCAPtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MCAP Inc.

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