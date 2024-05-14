Ōmcare and PharMerica Team Up to Provide the Comprehensive Last Mile Solution to Tackle Medication Non-Adherence

Ōmcare will integrate with PharMerica's full-service home delivery pharmacy and proprietary pharmacy information system for seamless medication dispense by the Ōmcare Home Health Hub® platform, bridging a critical gap in the healthcare sector's ability to ensure right medication, right time, right person.





The integrated solution serves as a platform for new, more efficient service models for senior care and home health operators at a critical juncture for the healthcare industry as more and more Americans are not only living longer, but doing so at time when access to caregivers is falling and seniors are dealing with an increasing number of chronic conditions.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ōmcare today announced that it is collaborating with PharMerica to deliver a comprehensive last mile solution to address medication non-adherence, a problem that costs the healthcare industry in excess of $500 billion a year. Approximately 40% of hospital admissions stem from issues related to medication non-adherence as do 150,000 deaths each year. The novel alliance between Ōmcare and PharMerica will empower clinicians with better visibility into how patients are actually using the medications they have been prescribed.

Ōmcare's at-home telehealth platform will integrate with PharMerica's pharmacy fulfillment capabilities and proprietary pre-packaging technology to deliver one-touch access to caregivers, remote patient monitoring and medication dispensing with visual adherence confirmation. Unlike current industry practices in which clinicians, absent the on-site presence of a caregiver, have little to no indication that medications are in fact being properly administered, this novel approach will not only deliver the prescribed medications but ensure that the right medications are dispensed to the right person and taken at the right time.

"For far too long, clinicians have not had adequate visibility into how the medications they prescribe to their patients – particularly among seniors – are being taken, especially when they are living independently," remarked Lisa Lavin, the CEO of Ōmcare. "This alliance with PharMerica will revolutionize the way in which we think about end-to-end pharmacy. It will equip clinicians with a valuable tool to ensure that prescribed medications are being administered in the way they were intended while giving family the peace of mind that comes when knowing that loved ones are getting the right meds at the right time."

Traditionally, pharmacies deliver prescribed medications to patients and it is usually up to them or their caregivers to ensure that they are taking the right medications, the right dosages, and at the right time. Up until now, this last mile in medication administration has been rife with challenges as many patients – particularly senior populations – struggle to manage often complex medication requirements.

"Today's announcement of our alliance with Ōmcare marks the next phase in our efforts to transform the pharmacy landscape, specifically addressing that critical last mile into private homes and senior living, ensuring that medication is being effectively administered precisely as clinicians intended," said T.J. Griffin, the Chief Clinical Officer of PharMerica. "The Ōmcare Home Health Hub's ability to monitor and validate medication dose-level adherence sets a new bar in the industry and is the perfect value-add complement to our existing suite of solutions."

"We believe that this synergy between our two companies offers a glimpse into a not-so-distant future when medication non-adherence becomes a far more manageable issue," added Griffin.

Medication nonadherence is one of the biggest problems in healthcare with over 50% of all medications prescribed are taken incorrectly or not at all. And although the challenges related to medication adherence exist in every age group, the issue is particularly acute among aging populations who, due to skyrocketing healthcare costs and other systemic factors, are aging at home longer than in previous generations. With 11,000 people turning 65 every day in the United States, the size of this cohort is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060, at which point seniors will account for nearly 1 in 4 Americans. Moreover, as many as 4 in 10 older adults take 5 or more prescriptions on a daily basis and nearly 20% are taking 10 drugs or more.

The Ōmcare Home Health Hub is commercially available through senior care and home care providers to bring existing telehealth infrastructure and services into the home to improve health, reduce cost, increase member engagement, and elevate patient experience.

About Ōmcare

Ōmcare is a digital health technology company that is Changing the way the world cares® for the aging and complex chronic condition population. Ōmcare has pioneered an all-in-one, integrated home health platform that enables rapid deployment of a home care strategy with one-touch access to telehealth services, aggregated remote patient monitoring and medication dispensing with visual confirmation of dose-level medication adherence. The Ōmcare Home Health Hub® enables a "phygital care" model by serving as a portal for health care providers to maintain patient health and independence while reducing the cost of care.

Ōmcare is an AARP Innovation Labs portfolio company, was recognized as one of the "top innovations" by the New York Observer and has been heralded by the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge as one of most innovative startups serving North America focused on solutions for health organizations. To learn more, visit www.Omcare.com/contact-us-providers/ or www.Omcare.com.

About PharMerica

PharMerica is a leading provider of institutional, community- and home-based pharmacy services. The company serves the long-term care, senior living, hospital, home infusion, hospice, behavioral, specialty and oncology pharmacy markets. PharMerica operates over 180 long-term care, home infusion, and specialty pharmacies in 50 states. PharMerica is a customer- and patient-focused organization serving health care providers, such as skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and hospitals, as well as individuals with behavioral needs, individuals with infusion therapy needs, seniors receiving in-home care, and patients with cancer. The company provides highly reliable, accurate medication delivery and support services to approximately 350,000 individuals a day with unmatched service reliability, cost containment solutions, and clinical, regulatory and educational support for its clients and their residents and patients. For more information, visit www.pharmerica.com.

