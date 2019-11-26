McArthur Homes Announces Sprouting Of Two New Communities

MAPLETON, Utah and WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McArthur Homes is proud to announce the construction of brand new communities in these two cities.

Harvest Park, Mapleton's newest addition, offers three unique floor plans ranging from 2,336 to 2,510 sq. ft.

The community is located only 20 minutes outside of Provo and is within reach of the neighborhood's most commonly used amenities. Restaurants, grocery and warehouse stores such as Costco are all just 10 minutes away.

The Harvest Park townhome community features fenced backyards and is also home to one of the tallest playhouses in Utah county, making it a spectacular addition to the family-friendly Mapleton area.

McArthur Home's other newest neighborhood in West Jordan, Boulder Ranch, offers rambler and two-story floor plans in its six available home designs.

Buyers can customize their homes with choices for three-car garage options, RV parking space, and the addition of an extra bedroom or conversion of the loft or study to a bedroom in some floor plans.

With designs from 3,508 to 5,405 sq. ft. and easy access to Mountain View Corridor, Boulder Ranch is the perfect choice for large and growing families alike.

About McArthur Homes

As the recipient of a multitude of prestigious awards and nearly three decades of experience, McArthur Homes has continually displayed exceptional service in the homebuilding industry. The family-owned business has built over 2,500 quality homes that continue to please Utah families young and old.

