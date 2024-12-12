McAsphalt Industries Limited Welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to Its Fleet

The McAsphalt Advantage represents a significant advancement in logistical capabilities. This vessel is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and operational efficiency. Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), it maintains high performance while optimising operational effectiveness.

Equipped to meet the diverse needs of clients, the McAsphalt Advantage enhances the ability to manage and deliver bitumen supplies efficiently across Eastern Canada and the United States. With a length overall (LOA) of 140 meters (459.318 feet), a beam of 23.75 meters (77.92 feet), and a fully loaded draft of 21.33 feet, this vessel is poised to meet stringent market demands. Offering a cargo capacity of 11,000 cubic meters, she is engineered for reliable service in the challenging conditions of the Great Lakes.

"The McAsphalt Advantage marks a new chapter in our pursuit of operational excellence and environmental stewardship," stated Chuck Van Dyk, Executive Vice President of McAsphalt Industries Limited. "This vessel underscores our drive to innovate and enhance our services, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving demands of our clients while setting benchmarks for sustainability in our industry."

According to François Vachon, Colas' Executive Vice President, Canada: "The McAsphalt Advantage reflects Colas' commitment to enhancing its value chain by independently managing bitumen supply, improving production reliability, and responding effectively to customer needs."

As the McAsphalt Advantage becomes fully integrated into operations, it significantly enhances the scale and efficiency of McAsphalt's logistics network. This vessel complements a comprehensive transportation infrastructure, which includes a fleet of tank railcars, major freight agreements with Canada's national railways, and a network of tractors and road trailers supporting operations from Halifax to Vancouver. More than just a vessel, the McAsphalt Advantage represents a strategic investment in ensuring the long-term security of bitumen supplies while reinforcing McAsphalt's leadership in the industry.

About McAsphalt Industries Limited

McAsphalt Industries Limited is Canada's premier manufacturer and distributor of asphalt and bitumen products. With over 50 years of expertise, McAsphalt is recognized for its innovation, quality, and reliability in the Canadian marketplace.

The company operates a robust network of 25 strategically located terminals and four advanced laboratories across the country, enabling efficient product management and cutting-edge research. This infrastructure supports McAsphalt's mission to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

As a trusted partner in Canada's transportation sector, McAsphalt provides high-performance products and services that drive progress and exceed expectations. Its relentless commitment to excellence continues to set the benchmark for leadership in the Canadian bitumen industry.

About Colas Canada

Colas is a Canadian leader in transportation infrastructure - materials, construction, and maintenance. Backed by our network of Colas companies across Canada and the Colas Group worldwide, Colas offers a wide range of innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. Colas companies in Canada are part of Colas SA, a global player in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructures and a subsidiary of the Bouygues group.

Colas Canada

We Connect Canada

SOURCE McAsphalt Industries Limited