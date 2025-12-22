TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCB Group, a Taiwan-based global manufacturer of premium nutritional powder ingredients, has further streamlined its operations into a full CDMO private-label provider, showcasing a range of trend-driven branded ingredients and turnkey total solutions at SupplySide Global 2025, aimed at capturing growth in next year's booming market.

MCB Group Unveils Daily Sports Nutrition Innovations at SupplySide Global 2025, Spotlighting Creatine, MCT, and Plant-Based Protein

The focus on MCB's new ingredients reflects insights generated through its AI-powered market platform, revealing a clear shift: sports nutrition is rapidly becoming part of everyday nutrition. Consumers now prefer convenient delivery forms—such as drink sachets, coffee mixes, and ready-to-drink beverages —to incorporate nutrients like creatine, MCT powder, and plant-based proteins into their daily routines.

The global sports nutrition market is expected to reach USD 75 billion with CAGR of 7.5% by 2030, according to Grand View Research. The United States accounts for the largest share of global sports nutrition products, has seen incredible growth from creatine and plant-based protein are also appealing to mainstream consumers, with significant opportunity for brands in meal replacement and hydration (electrolytes) products.

Targeted Superior Ingredients Delivery for Sports Nutrition

As a long-established nutritional ingredients provider, MCB's branded ingredients MCTsolutions™ Micro-encapsulated MCT Oil Powders, are already widely used in global sport and nutritional brands. As the result of operation integration, MCB leveraged ingredients for sport nutrition with advanced technology, redefining creatine and plant-based protein from ingredient to comprehensive private-label solutions.

"We analyze global scientific data alongside MCB market research through an AI-powered platform, which revealed that creatine monohydrate is the most extensively studied and trusted form of creatine. However generic creatine faces limitations like poor water solubility, low bioavailability, and common digestive discomfort." said Dr.Joseph Chiu, VP of health ingredient for MCB Taiwan. "To address these limitations, we have implemented a Hydrogel Delivery System in our instant creatine monohydrate, CreHytine™."

MCB's branded instant creatine monohydrate CreHytine™ innovated with Hydrogel Delivery System, encapsulating creatine monohydrate within a gum-based hydrogel matrix and buffering alkaline mineral (magnesium), remain high creatine content and improved bioavailability, key advancements include:

Exceptional Purity >98% Creatine Monohydrate

With advanced encapsulation and buffering technology, CreHytine™ maintains an industry-leading 98% pure creatine monohydrate content , addressing a common trade-off between functionality and active concentration.

With advanced encapsulation and buffering technology, CreHytine™ maintains an industry-leading , addressing a common trade-off between functionality and active concentration. Instant Dissolution Performance

Engineered as an instant-type creatine monohydrate , CreHytine™ achieves complete dispersion in approximately 8 seconds , significantly outperforming standard micronized creatine and enhancing consumer convenience in ready-to-mix applications.

Engineered as an , CreHytine™ achieves , significantly outperforming standard micronized creatine and enhancing consumer convenience in ready-to-mix applications. Ultra-Fine Particle Engineering

With a particle size refined to 200–300 mesh , CreHytine™ instant creatine monohydrate goes beyond generic micronized creatine, contributing to faster dissolution, improved mouthfeel, and superior formulation flexibility across powder blends, gummy, and functional beverages.

With a particle size refined to , CreHytine™ instant creatine monohydrate goes beyond generic micronized creatine, contributing to faster dissolution, improved mouthfeel, and superior formulation flexibility across powder blends, gummy, and functional beverages. pH Stability with Alkaline Mineral Buffering

The integration of magnesium-based alkaline mineral buffering helps stabilize creatine monohydrate under acidic conditions, supporting improved bioavailability while also reducing common gastrointestinal discomfort associated with conventional creatine supplementation.

High-performance creatine monohydrate is one of the fastest-growing product categories within sports nutrition driven by consumers' ongoing to shift toward active and healthier lifestyles.

Private-Label Solutions from Sport Nutrition to Daily Life

With the expansion of its CDMO and private-label business, MCB is leveraging proprietary ingredients to develop a series of private-label solutions for dynamic sports nutrition market, including creatine, electrolytes(hydration), and protein products (especially pea protein, which contain essential amino acids and clean protein source free from allergens).

Daily Sports Nutrition Private-label Solution

MCB has designed a full range of sports nutrition private-label concepts for everyday supplementation, incorporate its branded ingredient CreHytine™ Instant Creatine Monohydrate, a hydrogel creatine monohydrate addressed all the challenges of genetic creatine:

Creatine + Electrolytes (Hydration Formula): Integrating high-purity creatine monohydrate with a balanced electrolyte complex. The electrolytes private-label formula support hydration, recovery, and performance during training and daily physical activity.

Integrating with a balanced electrolyte complex. The electrolytes private-label formula support hydration, recovery, and performance during training and daily physical activity. Pre-Workout Creatine Formula: Uses pH-corrected buffered creatine monohydrate for superior ATP metabolism, and vitamins with natural caffeine give the body more energy for daily life and exercise.

Uses monohydrate for superior ATP metabolism, and vitamins with natural caffeine give the body more energy for daily life and exercise. Women Creatine Formula: Optimized creatine monohydrate for fast dissolution and clean taste, women creatine private label with added collagen to enhance skin and joint elasticity for modern active female.

Lifestyle Protein Supplementation Private label

The innovative protein collection integrates functional ingredients into daily diets, protein supplementation with benefits:

Clear Protein Water: A light, refreshing, and cost-effective alternative to clear whey protein, formulated for modern, on-the-go consumers seeking convenient daily protein intake.

A light, refreshing, and cost-effective alternative to clear whey protein, formulated for modern, on-the-go consumers seeking convenient daily protein intake. Functional Meal Replacement: Powered by plant-based pea protein and enhanced with CollaGEM™-V Vegan Collagen Alternative, this formulation provides complete nutritional support tailored for vegan and vegetarian.

These private-label offering in a variety dosage, such as sachet, pouch and jar, transform MCB's ingredient innovations into complete, market-ready formula for brands to enter booming market.

Catering Solutions for a Growing Market

MCB are coming off the high-speed periods of new private-label development, 3-5 innovative ingredients can be rapidly developed annually and turned into 130+ ODM market-ready formulas.

Throughout SupplySide Global 2025, MCB reaffirmed its position as a trusted global CDMO+ partner from ingredient to solution, capable of transforming complex scientific breakthroughs into commercially viable, consumer-ready supplement turnkey solutions. With a clear focus on next year's growth markets—particularly daily sports nutrition (creatine), functional hydration, and lifestyle protein.

