MCBANK Expands Leadership and Connectivity in Acadiana

MCBANK Also Adds to Community Presence with Additional Office in River Ranch

LAFAYETTE, La., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M C Bank & Trust ("MCBANK") announced expanded leadership, roots and relationships in the Acadiana market, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Lafayette and the surrounding communities through team expansion and plans for an additional location in River Ranch.

Daryl Byrd, chief executive officer of MC Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for MCBANK, has strong connectivity to Acadiana from his two decades of leadership as the CEO of Lafayette-headquartered IBERIABANK. "The strength of any bank starts with its people," said Byrd. "We have assembled an exceptional team in Acadiana – bankers who are deeply connected to the market, understand their clients and are committed to long-term relationships. Combined with our strong capital position and growth strategy, we believe MCBANK is uniquely positioned to serve as a trusted partner in this community for years to come."

Bill Fenstermaker of Lafayette, chairman and chief executive officer of C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, Inc. and former chairman of the IBERIABANK board, is serving on the board of MC Bancshares. "Acadiana has always been built on relationships, trust and people who are invested in the future of this community," said Fenstermaker. "I am excited to be part of this next chapter for MCBANK alongside an experienced team with strong community ties and a genuine commitment to serving local businesses and families. I believe this expansion will create meaningful value for the civic and business community in the region."

MCBANK's Acadiana banking team will be led by Hayes Berthelot, Acadiana market president, who brings longstanding local relationships and a significant track record of banking experience. Pat Trahan, former IBERIABANK Lafayette market president, joins the team with decades of leadership and deep local roots. Brandon Boudreaux, who also brings valuable relationships and banking industry experience, has joined the team as well.

The Bank's Acadiana market leadership is further strengthened by the local connectivity and banking industry expertise Mike Pelletier brings to the company as senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer with over 30 years of human resources management experience, including 17 years as IBERIABANK's chief human resources officer. Mike Pelletier is the Society for Human Resource Management Louisiana's past state director.

The new leadership and team additions add to the legacy MCBANK team in Acadiana that includes Jason Kennemer, commercial relationship manager, and Lincoln Narcisse, business development manager.

"Lafayette is a vibrant, relationship-driven market that aligns perfectly with how we do business," said Hayes Berthelot, Acadiana market president. "With the continued investment in our team and the addition of River Ranch, we are excited to deepen our community presence and better serve clients across the region."

MCBANK currently serves the Acadiana region through its existing locations at 115 Verot School Road in Lafayette and 2480 Youngsville Highway in Youngsville. Building on that foundation, the bank recently signed a letter of intent to lease a new office in River Ranch, further expanding its footprint in one of Lafayette's most dynamic business and residential corridors.

Byrd previously led IBERIABANK through a period of significant expansion, delivering a 982% total return to shareholders between 1999 and 2019, placing IBERIABANK among the top performers in its peer group during that time.

The Acadiana expansion is part of MCBANK's broader growth strategy following the successful closing of its merger and capital raise, which brought in more than $225 million from over 550 investors, reflecting strong confidence in the bank's leadership and future.

MCBANK remains focused on expanding its presence across key southeastern markets while maintaining the relationship-driven approach that has defined the bank for more than 70 years.

About M C Bank & Trust and MC Bancshares, Inc.

MC Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for M C Bank & Trust ("MCBANK"). Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, MCBANK is a relationship-driven community bank serving individuals, families, and businesses across the Southeast. The bank provides a full range of personal and commercial banking services with a focus on local decision-making and long-term client relationships. To learn more, visit www.mcbt.com.

SOURCE MC Bancshares