McBeath Financial Group Strengthens Bloomington-Normal Team with Addition of Two CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professionals

NORMAL, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced by founder Krista McBeath, McBeath Financial Group, renowned for delivering concierge-level financial planning services, is solidifying its commitment to top-tier financial guidance with the recent addition of two CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals to its Bloomington-Normal team. While Julie Karstens has freshly achieved her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, Zack Brewer entered the team already possessing this respected designation.

Julie Karstens, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Zack Brewer, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™

Zack Brewer, a CFP® professional who joined McBeath in May, is an established financial planner in the Bloomington-Normal, serving for nearly a decade on the wealth management team of a prominent regional bank before joining McBeath Financial Group in May of 2023. Earning his prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2019, Zack's commitment to clients shines through his personalized approach to comprehensive planning and extensive expertise in wealth management.

Julie Karstens, a cornerstone to McBeath Financial Group with her leadership, work ethic, and remarkable financial planning and tax planning skills over the past two years, recently achieved her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. With a total of ten years of experience at a prominent local bank, Julie also holds the designation of Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), which she earned during her time in the bank's wealth management and trust department before transitioning to McBeath Financial Group in 2021.

"These new team members epitomize the level of excellence we strive to offer our clients," commented Krista McBeath, founder of McBeath Financial Group. "With CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals like Julie and Zack, we are in an even stronger position to serve our clients' diverse financial planning needs."

McBeath Financial Group embraces financial advisory relationships with select families and individuals seeking to grow and preserve their wealth, sustain a comfortable lifestyle, and leave a legacy. They are passionate about delivering tested financial planning strategies and sound investment management services with clarity, confidence, and integrity.

To learn more about McBeath Financial Group, visit mcbeathfinancial.com or email [email protected].

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

