McBride Sisters Collection, Inc. Announces #YESSHECAN2021

Andréa McBride John & Robin McBride, founders of McBride Sisters Collection, initiated the SHE CAN Professional Development Fund in 2019 to promote the professional development of women in the wine industry in a concerted effort to help close the gender and race gap. In the wake of COVID-19, they pivoted the Fund's 2020 efforts to focus on Black-and-women-owned small businesses, recognizing that while the effects of the pandemic have been felt by all businesses, Black-owned small businesses were disproportionately hit the hardest. Now a newly incorporated 501 (c)(3), the McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund is excited to take the mission one step further in 2021.

This year, #YESSHECAN2021 grants will support professional women in the traditionally male-dominated fields of wine & spirits, hospitality and finance in the areas of career growth and professional advancement. Specifically, varying grants will support continued education, coaching and professional certifications. In addition to donations made by corporate financial sponsors Morgan Stanley and Silicon Valley bank, a portion of the proceeds from 2021 sales of the McBride Sisters Collection SHE CAN wines, up to $100,000, will go towards the #YESSHECAN2021 initiative.

Founders Robin and Andréa are all too familiar with being one of few women in a decision-making position within their industry, and they have made it their goal to empower women to grow their careers and to break barriers in professions they may have never thought possible in the past. "We know first-hand just how hard it can be for women to break through in traditionally male-dominated industries and want to open as many doors as possible for the next generation of women leaders," states Robin McBride, Co-Founder and President, McBride Sisters Collection, Inc.

The decision to focus on these industries is based on the unsettling statistics released in recent years regarding women in the workforce, which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. According to recent studies, only 12% of hospitality industry leadership roles are held by women (Castel Project, 2019), only 9% of Executives or Owners in the wine industry are women (LiftCollective.org, 2020) and only 6% of venture capital leadership roles and 9% of private equity leadership roles are held by women (Investopedia & Harvard Business School).

"We want to create more opportunities for women every day, but it's especially top of mind in March and on International Women's Day," adds Andréa McBride John, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, McBride Sisters Collection, Inc. "Our time is now, and we want to do our part to help close the gender gap."

The McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund will begin receiving applications for the #YESSHECAN2021 initiative on May 3, 2021. Entries will remain open through July 2, 2021 and grants will be awarded and announced in Fall 2021.

For more information, please visit https://www.mcbridesisters.com/Our-Story/SHE-CAN.

About McBride Sisters Collection, Inc.:

Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John have been entrepreneurs in the wine industry since 2005. In 2017, they established McBride Sisters Collection, Inc., the largest Black-owned wine company in the U.S. The company's mission is to transform the wine industry, to lead by example and to cultivate community, one delicious glass of wine at a time. These values show up not only in the wines, but in all facets of the company. The signature McBride Sisters Collection wines are direct reflections of the terroirs of Robin and Andréa's youth, with flavors designed for all palates. The fun, fab and eco-friendly SHE CAN collection is inspired by the endless pursuit of all women who are making their dreams a reality and are breaking barriers daily. The Black Girl Magic collection, a personal ode to Robin and Andréa's culture and story, is inspired by the magic and resilience of Black women, to be enjoyed by all.

