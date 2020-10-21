McBride Sisters Collections, Inc. Launches #SheCanThrive2020 Grant Program to Support Black-Women Owned Small Businesses During COVID-19

This year, the global impact of COVID-19 has hit all businesses but has been especially destructive to Black-owned small businesses. At the beginning of February 2020, there were more than 1 million Black-owned businesses in the U.S. but by mid-April, 440,000 or 41% of those businesses had shuttered. By comparison, 17% of white-owned businesses closed during the same period.

Black women are starting and maintaining businesses at a faster rate than any other group in America and McBride Sisters Collections, Inc. has pledged $100,000 to help entrepreneurs make the necessary business adjustments to sustain and propel growth during the age of COVID-19 through access to capital and business advice. McBride Sisters Collection is also seeking support from the corporate community in this urgent endeavor.

"We've built our personal value system on sisterhood, empowerment, tenacity, and economic education." Andréa McBride John, Founder and CEO of McBride Sisters Collections stated. "We need to support our community by providing access to capital to help protect the fastest growing economy in America, Black-women owned businesses," added Robin McBride, Founder and President of McBride Sisters Collections.

The #SheCanThrive2020 grant program will help scale qualifying Black-women-owned businesses with a $10,000 investment towards some of the areas of entrepreneurship that Black women find to be most challenging to fund, including technical support, digital marketing, branding and inventory.

To qualify for a #SheCanThrive2020 grant, women will need to own a small business, complete the grant application, and present an idea of what they need to do to thrive after the effects of the coronavirus closures and how funds will be put to use.

For more information on how to apply, please go to mcbridesisters.com or contact #SheCanThrive2020 at [email protected] .

About McBride Sisters Collections, Inc.

Established in 2005 by founders Andréa McBride John and Robin McBride, McBride Sisters Collections, Inc. is one of the world's largest Black-owned wine companies. Their mission is to transform the wine industry, lead by example, and cultivate community, one delicious glass of wine at a time and these values show up not only in the wines they make but in all facets of their company. Their signature McBride Sisters Collection wines are direct reflections of the terrors of their youth, with flavors designed for all palates. The fun, fab and eco-friendly SHE CAN collection is inspired by the endless pursuit of all women who are making their dreams a reality and breaking barriers daily. And the Black Girl Magic collection, Robin and Andrea's personal ode to their culture and story, is inspired by the magic and resilience of Black women, to be enjoyed by all.

About the SHE CAN Professional Development Fund

The McBride Sisters SHE CAN Professional Development Fund was created in 2019 to promote the professional advancement of women in the wine industry in a concerted effort to help close the gender and race gap. In the first year, the fund awarded scholarships of nearly $40,000 to empower women to strive for change and to create opportunities for themselves and others, where there had not been before. Due to the economic impact of Covid-19, in 2020 the Fund will be refocused towards supporting Black-women-owned small businesses with the #SheCanThrive2020 campaign.

