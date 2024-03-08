McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund Unveils 2024 Initiatives to Advance Women's Professional Development and Increase Diversity in the Wine & Spirits Industry and Hospitality

McBride Sisters Wine Company Co-Founders Robin McBride & Andréa McBride John Continue to Break Barriers for Underrepresented Individuals, Creating More Access in the Wine World

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund, the philanthropic arm of their renowned wine company dedicated to advancement of women in the wine industry and beyond, is proud to announce its ambitious initiatives for 2024. Rooted in the core values of professional development, mentorship, and academic pipeline enhancement, these initiatives represent a significant step forward in fostering a more equitable and representative wine community. Since 2019, the SHE CAN Fund has empowered underrepresented individuals and communities to pursue and succeed in wine-related careers. This year's applications will launch on April 15th and remain open until May 31st, accessible through the SHE CAN Fund website. Awards will be granted in June.

The 2024 McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund initiatives include:

10 x Court of Master Sommelier Scholarships: Empowering ten aspiring professional women by providing them with the opportunity to pursue certification through the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers program.

Empowering ten aspiring professional women by providing them with the opportunity to pursue certification through the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers program. 2 x Mentorship Placements with Robin McBride or Relevant industry leader: Two mentorship opportunities with co-founder Robin McBride and other industry leaders to guide and support emerging talents as they navigate their careers in the wine industry.

Two mentorship opportunities with co-founder and other industry leaders to guide and support emerging talents as they navigate their careers in the wine industry. 2 x Business of Wine Immersion Trip for HBCU Students: Two Business of Wine Immersion Trip giveaway featuring a transformative immersion experience in the wine industry - including insights into the hospitality industry, grape growing, and winemaking - to two deserving students from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

"The wine industry has historically been gatekept, reserved for a small subset of the population, and one not accurately reflecting the diverse reality of this country," said Robin McBride, Chair of McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund. "The SHE CAN Fund initiatives underscore our unwavering commitment to creating pathways for diverse talent to thrive in the wine industry. By investing in professional development, mentorship, and academic opportunities, we are not only breaking down barriers but also enriching the industry with diverse perspectives and voices."

The SHE CAN Fund has delivered over $3 million dollars in technical services, distributed $431,000 in cash grants, and awarded 82 women since 2019. The McBride Sisters' SHE CAN Fund remains committed to its mission of evolving the industry from within and looks forward to the transformative impact of its 2024 initiatives.

About McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund

McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund is a nonprofit 501(3)(C) organization and the philanthropic arm of SHE CAN Wines dedicated to advancing women's leadership and equity in the wine industry. Through scholarships, mentorship programs, and educational initiatives, the fund empowers women and underrepresented individuals and communities to pursue and succeed in wine-related careers. For more information about the McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund and its initiatives, please visit www.mcbridesistersfund.org and find us on Instagram and Facebook . For information on becoming a funding partner, please reach out to [email protected] . For individual donations please visit www.mcbridesistersfund.org.

About the McBride Sisters Wine Company:

McBride Sisters Wine Company was founded by sisters, Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, who believe wine companies should be accessible, sustainable, socially conscious and culturally aware. We are the leading Black-owned and all women-founded wine company in the United States. Our mission is to transform the industry, lead by example and cultivate community, one delicious glass at a time. We produce wine across two hemispheres, from premier coastal winemaking regions which are at the root of our story – where Andréa and Robin each grew up – in Aotearoa New Zealand and the Central Coast of California. We offer a unique portfolio of leading brands; McBride Sisters Collection, Black Girl Magic Wines, and SHE CAN Wines and spritzers. We are Wine for the New World. For more information, please visit mcbridesisters.com or follow along on Instagram at @mcbridesisters, @mcbridesisterscollection, @blackgirlmagicwines and @shecanwines.

