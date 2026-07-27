MCBS DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by MCBS cybersecurity incident

AUGUSTA, Ga., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the MCBS (Medical Computer Business Services) data breach. MCBS learned of a data breach on or about September 25, 2025.

What Happened

On or about September 25, 2025, MCBS discovered unauthorized access on its computer network. An investigation revealed that between September 22, 2025, and September 26, 2025, an unauthorized actor may have accessed and acquired certain files on the network.

Information Exposed

The MCBS data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, health plan beneficiary number, health insurance policy number or subscriber identification number, other health insurance information, medical history, and diagnosis information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from MCBS may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the MCBS breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the MCBS incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About MCBS

MCBS is a medical billing and revenue cycle management company.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP