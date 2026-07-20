Unlimited Systems Data Breach Exposes Patient Health and Personal Information: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Class Action Claims

National data breach law firm offering free case evaluations to individuals whose personal and protected health information may have been exposed after an unauthorized actor accessed files maintained by healthcare software vendor Unlimited Technology Systems, LLC.

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Unlimited Systems data breach, a cybersecurity incident that exposed personal and protected health information maintained by Unlimited Technology Systems, LLC ("Unlimited"), a healthcare practice management software and revenue cycle management company. Unlimited disclosed the incident in a sample notice submitted to the Iowa Attorney General's Office on July 1, 2026, after determining that an unauthorized actor had accessed files containing the personal and health information of patients served through its practice management software.

What Happened

On October 19, 2025, Unlimited Technology Systems detected unauthorized activity within its commercial data center and launched an investigation with the assistance of a cybersecurity forensic firm. That investigation determined that, between October 5, 2025, and October 10, 2025, an unauthorized actor accessed files and may have obtained copies of personal information belonging to patients of the healthcare providers Unlimited serves. Unlimited states that it notified law enforcement and conducted a review of the data involved, and it later disclosed the incident to state regulators, including through a sample notice submitted to the Iowa Attorney General's Office on July 1, 2026. The total number of individuals affected nationwide has not been publicly disclosed.

Information Exposed

The Unlimited Systems data breach may have compromised both personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI). The PII potentially involved includes names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, email and mailing addresses, phone numbers, demographic information, and scanned documents such as copies of driver's licenses or other government identification, insurance cards, and intake forms. The PHI potentially involved includes health insurance policy numbers, claims and benefits information, medical record numbers, dates of service, and diagnosis information.

Who Is Behind the Unlimited Systems Data Breach?

As of Unlimited's disclosure, no data extortion or ransomware group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, and Unlimited has not publicly identified the responsible threat actor.

Who May Be Impacted

Patients of healthcare providers that use Unlimited Technology Systems' practice management software — including individuals who receive notice that their information was involved in the incident — may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal and protected health information may have been compromised in the Unlimited Systems breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements, credit reports, and explanation-of-benefits statements from your health insurer regularly, and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. If Unlimited Technology Systems offered you complimentary identity monitoring services through Kroll, consider enrolling using the activation code and verification ID included in your notification letter before the deadline stated in the notice. Confirm whether your information was involved in the incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring, and consider requesting an IRS Identity Protection PIN to guard against tax-related fraud. Those with questions may also call the dedicated assistance line at 844-576-3063.

About Unlimited Technology Systems

Unlimited Technology Systems, LLC is a healthcare software and revenue cycle management company based in Montgomery, Ohio. It provides practice management software to healthcare organizations and providers and processes data on their behalf, which is why patients of those providers may be affected by this incident even without a direct relationship with the company.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP