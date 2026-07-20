Brown Health Medical Group-MA Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Class Action Claims

National data breach law firm offering free case evaluations to individuals whose Social Security numbers, financial account information, government-issued IDs, and health records may have been exposed in the Brown Health Medical Group-MA data breach.

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Brown Health Medical Group-MA data breach, a cybersecurity incident that exposed the sensitive personal, financial, and health information of hundreds of thousands of patients. Lifespan Physician Group of Massachusetts, Inc., which does business as Brown Health Medical Group-MA, reported the breach to the Vermont Attorney General's Office on July 16, 2026.

What Happened

According to a report filed with the Vermont Attorney General's Office on July 16, 2026, Lifespan Physician Group of Massachusetts, Inc., doing business as Brown Health Medical Group-MA, experienced a data breach that may have exposed sensitive personal, financial, and health information entrusted to it by its patients. The incident affected at least 290,357 residents of Massachusetts and 86 residents of Vermont. Brown Health Medical Group-MA has not publicly disclosed the total number of individuals affected across all states.

Information Exposed

The Brown Health Medical Group-MA data breach may have compromised a broad range of sensitive personal, financial, and health information. According to the notice filed with the Vermont Attorney General, the exposed data may include Social Security numbers, financial account codes, credit and debit account information, government-issued identification numbers, driver's license numbers, and health and medical records.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who are notified that their information was involved in the Brown Health Medical Group-MA data breach — including patients of Brown Health Medical Group-MA and its affiliated physician practices — may face an increased risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and medical identity theft.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal, financial, and health information may have been compromised in the Brown Health Medical Group-MA data breach. Through such an action, affected individuals may be able to recover compensation for loss of privacy, time spent responding to the breach, out-of-pocket costs, and other harms. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review your account statements, credit reports, and any explanation-of-benefits statements from your health insurer regularly, and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. If Brown Health Medical Group-MA offered you complimentary credit monitoring or identity protection services, consider enrolling before any deadline stated in your notice. Confirm whether your information was involved in the incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts or a security freeze on your credit, and consider requesting an IRS Identity Protection PIN to guard against tax-related fraud.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP