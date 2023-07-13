McCain brings back fan favorite TV character Barb to talk about sustainability on National French Fry Day

News provided by

McCain Foods USA

13 Jul, 2023, 07:17 ET

OAKBROOK, Ill., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Every year, the earth loses 12 million hectares of farmable land due to erosion. That's roughly one soccer field every few seconds. Erosion ruins farmable soil, and a lack of farmable soil means that the future of potatoes, and fries, are at stake.

Continue Reading
Together, we can bring back anything. (CNW Group/McCain Foods USA)
Together, we can bring back anything. (CNW Group/McCain Foods USA)
Together, we can bring back anything.
Together, we can bring back anything.

Thankfully, regenerative agriculture has the power to help bring this healthy soil back. So this National French Fry Day, McCain, the world's largest french fry producer, is demonstrating the power of regenerative agriculture by showing the world that when we come together, we can bring anything back–even a beloved TV character who left us too soon: Barb.

For years, audiences have wanted to bring Barb back. Fans everywhere have launched petitions, created social campaigns, and even made custom merchandise demanding "Justice for Barb," all in the hopes that their favorite character would return. McCain has stepped up to bring Barb back, demonstrating what we can achieve when we work together.

Using this revived character, McCain is showing how regenerative agriculture can revive healthy farming practices, and bring back healthy soil and vibrant biodiversity. McCain is committed to implementing regenerative agriculture practices on 100% of its potato acreage by 2030.

McCain's core principles of regenerative agriculture include ensuring farm resilience, enhancing crop and ecosystem diversity, armoring soils, minimizing soil disturbance, reducing chemical impacts, optimizing water use, and integration of organic and livestock elements.

"Sustainability has become an increasingly important consideration across all audiences - particularly among the younger generation, who have a growing passion and interest in protecting our environment," says Tracy Hostetler, Vice President, North American Potato Marketing at McCain Foods. "There's a higher likelihood of creating positive change than ever before. It's important to ensure that our sustainability initiatives connect with younger audiences. We want to continue encouraging sustainable practices in a way that resonates with them."

This initiative is part of McCain's ongoing efforts to raise consumer awareness about sustainability and regenerative agriculture. Last year, McCain entered the metaverse with Regen Fries - fries made from regenerative potatoes - as part of its #SaveOurSoil initiative.  Partnering with Roblox, McCain entered a space where younger audiences could begin to understand the challenges currently facing the farming community and the benefits of regenerative farming. This year, they made fan wishes come true by bringing back Barb, to help raise awareness and show that making positive change can be as simple as choosing McCain fries.

The next time you're craving fries, choose McCain. Because if we work together, we can bring back healthy soil for generations to come. #SaveOurSoil

About McCain Foods USA

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.

SOURCE McCain Foods USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.