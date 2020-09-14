McCain Foods Partners with No Kid Hungry to Help Eliminate Childhood Hunger

Beginning on September 14 through October 16, 2020, for every No Kid Hungry post that is liked or shared, McCain Foods will donate $1 up to $5,000.

"1 in 4 children in the United States could face hunger this year due to the impact of the coronavirus," said Greg Evans, Sr. Vice President at McCain Foods USA. "Children need a balanced meal in order to support healthy brain development and their ability to learn. We hope these resources will help schools and community groups navigate the unprecedented challenges of the upcoming school year and help children receive the nutrition they need."

"Back to school is looking very different this year, but one thing hasn't changed: millions of kids rely on the nutrition they receive from school meals to learn, grow and reach their full potential," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're so grateful for partners like McCain Foods who have stepped up to help kids get the meals they need, whether they are in the classroom or not. We couldn't do this without them."

As a family-owned business, McCain Foods cares deeply about creating positive change for communities to thrive and is proud to partner with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused solely on eradicating childhood hunger in America.

To learn more about No Kid Hungry's coronavirus response and recovery and how you can help, visit https://www.nokidhungry.org/coronavirus

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and supplies french fries, potato specialties, appetizers and desserts to retail and foodservice customers around the globe. McCain is the international leader in the frozen food industry, employing over 21,000 people and operating 52 production facilities on six continents. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccain.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

