McCain Foods Plants 18,000 Trees in Wisconsin, Fulfilling 2022 Promise to Plover Community

PLOVER, Wis., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCain Foods is proud to announce it has planted 18,000 trees throughout Wisconsin and in the local Plover community where the company has a newly renovated appetizer processing plant. The tree planting initiative comes after McCain pledged to replace and increase the number of trees cut down for the company's Plover plant expansion project two years ago.

McCain Foods and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources planted 18,000 new trees in Plover and surrounding communities last week.

McCain marked the contribution with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Plover last Friday. "With this initiative, McCain has added three times the number of trees we had to clear in Plover, beautifying the community while increasing its sustainability," said Howard Snape, president of McCain Foods North America. "We're proud to continue our work to foster thriving communities around the world and here in Plover."

The new trees are planted in Douglas County Forest and throughout the Plover community, including at a local elementary school and homes of growers and employees. With 3,500 farmer partners around the world and nearly all its facilities located in rural areas, McCain is often the largest employer and an integral part of many communities. McCain is proud of the role it plays in helping to create sustainable livelihoods and communities through donations, volunteering, and development.

Sustainability is core to McCain's mission to celebrate real connections through delicious, planet-friendly foods. The company has pledged to cut its emissions in half by 2030 which has been verified to align with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

About McCain Foods USA

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. https://www.mccainusafoodservice.com/

