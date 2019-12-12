McCann Health Dominates Specialist Agency Category In Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2019 Agency Of The Year Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health announced today that its agencies won Golds across three Asia-Pacific regions in Campaign Asia-Pacific magazine's Agency of the Year Awards. McCann Health won Gold for Specialist Agency of the Year in Japan/Korea, South Asia and Greater China.

In addition to McCann Health Japan being named Specialist Agency of the Year for the Japan/Korea region, Senior Experience Designer/Copywriter Mai Kaneda was awarded Young Achiever of The Year. This year's wins bring the agency's lifetime total to 10 awards and 8 Golds at the event.

McCann Health India took home Gold as South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year for the second year in a row and McCann Health Greater China won Gold for Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year.

"We are honored to be recognized for the impact of our creative and strategic work throughout the Asia-Pacific region," said John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health. "These accolades spur our determination to continue to produce work that is creative, effective and propels our clients' brands forward."

"I am delighted with the success that our McCann Health teams have had across the region. Their 3 Golds make them the most awarded specialist network in APAC," said Alex Lubar, President, McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific. "This rounds off a wonderful year for our teams, following McCann Health Shanghai being named the #1 Healthcare Agency of the Year and #1 Agency of the Year in Asia by Cannes Lions."

About McCann Health

McCann Health, three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, is the world's most awarded global healthcare communications network. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

