McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council

The Council, the first-of-its kind in the healthcare communication industry, is launching with approximately 20 of McCann Health's top PhDs and Scientists. It will serve as a leadership platform for developing the Agency's connected global scientific community and for building new external relationships.

With this move, McCann Health takes another step forward with its strategy of bringing world-class, evidence-based science and the highest possible standards of authenticity in scientific exchange to pharma and healthcare clients, the medical community, and scientists in government organizations and institutions. In February, Daniel Carucci, MD, MSc, PhD was appointed the Agency's first-ever Global Medical Director.

John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health said, "The formation of the McCann Health Global Scientific Council is particularly exciting for me personally. Not only does it enable McCann Health to make a real and tangible difference in key areas of need in medical science and bring added value to clients, it provides a platform for our scientists to have a meaningful voice in the global science and health debate."

McCann Health's new Scientific Council will be led by three highly respected industry professionals: Charlie Buckwell, Alice Choi and Dan Carucci.

Charlie Buckwell, BSc, MBA, has been named Global President, McCann Health Global Scientific Council. He previously served as President, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) for McCann Health and CEO of McCann Complete Medical (MCM). Buckwell, who has 29 years of biopharmaceutical marketing and communications experience, will continue to oversee MCM globally as part of his expanded role.

Daniel Carucci, MD, MSc, PhD, a multi-disciplinary MD, who was recently appointed Global Medical Director for McCann Health will also serve as Global Medical Director for the Scientific Council. Dr. Carucci has over 25 years of experience in large-scale innovation programs and has worked extensively with the UN. He has published over 80 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters in highly respected journals.

Alice Choi, BSc, MSc, PhD has been named Executive Director in addition to her responsibilities as Global Head of McCann Health's Complete Medical Communications. Alice is a renowned medical communications expert with proven experience in high integrity scientific exchange. She has worked closely with the ISMPP, the International Society of Medical Publication Professionals, and holds the special distinction of having served as both the Chair and an Executive member of its Board of Trustees.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry's top three creative award shows in 2017, is one of the world's most awarded global healthcare communications companies. McCann Health, consisting of a global creative agency network, a global medical communications network and a global consulting group, specializes in a wide array of professional, consulting and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-health-launches-first-of-its-kind-global-scientific-council-300632048.html

SOURCE McCann Health