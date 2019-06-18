McCann Health Named Healthcare Network Of The Year At 2019 Cannes Lions

In addition, McCann Worldgroup won both of the two Grand Prix awarded in the Health Lions competition. McCann Health China's "Breath of Life", for GlaxoSmithKline, won the Pharma Lions Grand Prix, and McCann Israel's "ThisAbles" campaign, for IKEA Israel, won the Health & Wellness Grand Prix. This is believed to be the first time that a single agency network swept the Grand Prix awarded in the Health Lions.

McCann Worldgroup agencies won a total of 18 Cannes Lions across the five categories honored on Day 1 of the 2019 Cannes Festival: 2 Grand Prix, 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze. Today's awards included the Health & Wellness Lions and the Pharma Lions (which, together, constitute the Lions Health competition); Outdoor Lions; Design Lions; and the Print & Publishing Lions. McCann France won 2 Outdoor Lions; McCann New York and McCann London each one 1 Design Lion; McCann France and McCann London shared 1 Lion, and Mercado McCann Argentina won 1 Lion, in the Print & Publishing Lions.

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "I am very proud of our people and our clients who challenge us every day to create work that strategically and creatively breaks through to consumers, patients, regulators and physicians."

McCann Health was named the Healthcare Network of the Year based on a total haul of 2 Grand Prix, 4 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze Lions. McCann Health China, McCann Israel, McCann France, McCann Health Brazil, McCann Health New York, McCann Bristol (U.K.) and McCann London all contributed Lions to this recognition. McCann Health Shanghai was named Healthcare Agency of the Year from its Grand Prix and Gold Lion for the "Breath Of Life" campaign for GlaxoSmithKline.

John Cahill, McCann Health Global CEO, said, "Winning McCann Health Healthcare Network of the Year and Healthcare Agency of the Year, along with the two Grand Prix, is really unprecedented and a true testament to the effort we, as a global network, put behind our strategic and creative product. We are even prouder because we were named Network of the Year at Lions Health two years in a row, in 2017 and 2016. But none of these achievements would be possible without our clients, who are our partners and collaborators every step of the way."

The early star of the 2019 Cannes Lions is clearly the "ThisAbles" campaign, for IKEA Israel, from McCann Tel Aviv. The unique and ingenious campaign stars Eldar Yusupov, a copywriter at McCann Tel Aviv, who is a person with disabilities. Eldar conceived, co-wrote and stars in a campaign for IKEA Israel that features a series of 3D hacks that can be printed at home and used to turn popular IKEA furniture and accessories into disability-friendly products. The campaign won 1 Grand Prix and 2 Gold Lions.

Matt Eastwood, named Global Chief Creative Officer of McCann Health in January 2019, said, "The work that Cannes has honored today shows how brands in the pharma and healthcare sector are pushing the boundaries of what 'health,' 'wellness' and 'pharma' mean. Brands are moving into and creating spaces that are brand-new, that have never existed before. I'm thrilled to see that our teams from around the world are on working with our clients to create the future of healthcare communications."

