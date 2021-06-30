McCann Health New York Recognized As Agency Of The Year At 2021 Clio Health Awards

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health New York has been named Agency of the Year at the 2021 Clio Health Awards. The agency won a total of 1 Grand Health Clio, 6 Gold Health Clios, 8 Silver Health Clios and 9 Bronze Health Clios.

Clio Health, building on Clio's reputation for recognizing the most creative and relevant marketing and communications, awards creativity that meets the needs of consumers in the highly-specialized and rapidly-evolving healthcare industry.

McCann Health was awarded a Grand Clio, working with McCann New York, for the campaign "Boring Heroes" for client Reckitt. The agency's provocative campaign, "Unfinished Votes," for Change the Ref, earned 6 Gold, 5 Silver and 1 Bronze awards. Change the Ref was also named Advertiser of the Year at the awards show.

Additionally, the agency was awarded 1 Silver and 2 Bronze awards for their "Change of Heart" campaign for client Entresto, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze for their work for "One Dog Can Save Many" for the Animal Cancer Foundation, and 2 Bronze awards for their "CO2 Inhaler" work for AstraZeneca.

The Clio Health awards follow on the agency being awarded 1 Gold and three Bronze Clio awards for "Unfinished Votes" at the Clio Awards earlier this year.

"This is such a tremendous and well-deserved honor for McCann Health New York," said Matt Eastwood, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health. "The work recognized this year shows that truly any brand can be in the business of healthcare. We're so grateful to our clients for their bravery and partnership in pushing the limits of creativity in an effort to leave the world healthier than we found it."

"Since joining McCann Health, I've been continually amazed by the creativity coming out of McCann Health New York," said Jim Joseph, President, McCann Health North America. "Being awarded Clio Health Agency of the Year after perhaps the most challenging year we have ever been through is a rewarding endorsement of the talent that permeates every team. The win shows how we can produce work that helps our clients earn a meaningful role in people's lives for our corporate clients, as well as for the purpose-driven marketing we support."

The wins for McCann Health New York were supported by an additional 4 awards from across the McCann Health network. McCann Health Japan won 3 Bronze awards for their "TRAINing" campaign for East Japan Railway, and McCann Health New Jersey, working with WMcCann Brazil, won a Gold award for "Blood Drive Thru" for Chevrolet.

"Being named Agency of the Year shows the power of our MHNY team, our passion, commitment and absolute obsession with delivering the best possible work for our clients and brands," said Matt Silver, President, McCann Health New York. "We're especially proud of the breadth of the work recognized – whether partnering with an advocacy organization to help address a massive societal issue like gun violence or educating people with heart failure around a novel mechanism of action, all our creative muscle was on display. This win is about more than just an individual or even a single department; it's about harmonizing across an entire agency."

These wins come during a banner year for McCann Health New York. In addition to the Clio Health honors, McCann Health New York was awarded three awards at the 2021 Cannes International Festival of Creativity, including two silver and one bronze for their impactful campaign "Unfinished Votes" for client Change the Ref. This work, which earned a Best of Discipline award, three Gold, a Silver and a Bronze at the One Club's One Show awards, also led to being ranked the number one agency for Health, Wellness and Pharma at the 2021 awards show. Additionally, the work received top honors in Social Good at the 2021 Andy Awards and Best Philanthropic campaign at the 2021 Med Ad News Manny Awards.

About McCann Health

McCann Health is the world's top creatively awarded and effective health network. Through combining science, creative and strategy, the agency strives to deliver best-in-class services to clients. Its 2,500+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries are united by one vision: to help clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health spans a range of global practices including advertising and promotion, strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement.

As the winner of 12 "Network of the Year" titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, McCann Health's recent accolades include being named the 2019 Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year for the third time and being awarded Cannes Grand Prix in the last two consecutive festivals. McCann Health was also named the "Most Awarded Network" for the second straight year at the 2019 Creative Floor Awards. Additional recognition for McCann Health agencies came from the Clio Health Awards, MM&M, London International Awards, Epica, and other shows across the globe. McCann Health's North American agencies received recognition in high-profile industry awards shows in 2019, 2020 and 2021, including McCann Health Managed Markets recent "Agency of the Year" award at the 2020 Med Ad News Manny awards and McCann Health New York being named 2021 Clio Health Agency of the Year.

