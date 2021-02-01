McCann Health Promotes Dr. Dan Carucci To Global Chief Medical Officer

In this new role, Dr. Carucci will work closely with McCann Health clients' medical teams to better understand how to address communications challenges and add value to the rapidly evolving field of medical advances. He will build upon his substantial efforts with senior medical executives and leaders at the national and supranational level to advance McCann Health's contributions to the global health debate. Internally, Dr. Carucci will expand on his current role providing McCann Health with expert medical advice and guidance to further reinforce the scientific and medical integrity of work and strengthen the agency's medical capabilities and offerings to clients.

This appointment goes hand in hand with the steady and continued growth of the McCann Health discipline and the agency's status as one of the world's most awarded global healthcare communications networks.

Since joining McCann Health in February 2018, Dr. Carucci has been a fixture across nearly all aspects of the business, driving scientific and medical excellence through an expanded and invigorated scientific community. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Carucci has become a guiding light for employees and clients, dispatching weekly reports on global data updates, as well as therapeutic and vaccine developments. He has provided adept guidance for clients and internal groups alike, consulting across businesses and agencies within McCann Health, McCann Worldgroup and IPG in managing the pandemic.

"Dan has deep global medical experience, a vast science research background and an incredibly impressive pedigree," said John Cahill, Global Chief Executive Officer, McCann Health. "It's never been more important for our work to be grounded in science and for clients to trust that they have an agency partner on the team who not only understands their products but also has intimate knowledge of how they are used to benefit the global community."

"In this Covid-19-dominated time, health came to the forefront of society's mind like never before," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup. "The urgency of the Coronavirus crisis has refocused the attention of every marketing company working within the global healthcare environment. With this appointment, Dr. Carucci's credentials and experience will be harnessed and maximized across our global network to the benefit of all of our brands and businesses."

"I am so fortunate to be working at an agency with the vision and understanding that truth in science and medicine is fundamental to health communications," said Dr. Carucci. "I look forward to working with our many dedicated and talented scientists, physicians, and medical professionals, and with our strategy and creative teams to help guide our clients, public and private, to ensure the impact their work is meant to achieve."

Dr. Carucci is a physician and molecular biologist with over 30 years of experience in cutting-edge science, managing large and complex health programs, innovative vaccine development, organizational leadership and global public health. As a research physician with the US Navy, he led ground-breaking programs in genomics and proteomics, and next-generation vaccine development against malaria. After retiring from the Navy with the rank of Captain after 20 years active service, he was appointed as the first Director of the Grand Challenges in Global Health Initiative, a $200 million program for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As Vice President of Global Health at the United Nations Foundation, Dr. Carucci served on the board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. He also is the co-creator of one of the most creatively awarded health campaigns in history, The Immunity Charm.

Dr. Carucci received his Medical Degree from the University of Virginia, School of Medicine; and a Master of Science in Clinical Tropical Medicine and a Doctor of Philosophy from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. He has published more than 80 peer reviewed papers in high impact journals such as Nature and Science, and holds two U.S. patents for vaccine technologies. He chairs a Scientific Advisory Group for the NIH extramural programs, is a Board Member of Grand Challenges Canada, and is a former Board Member of the Jane Goodall Institute.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, is one of the world's most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency Of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards. Fast Company named McCann Worldgroup to its list of The World's Most Innovative Companies. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

