McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards

Amar Urhekar, President of McCann Health Americas, said, "These awards are a tribute to the talent, creativity and leadership at McCann Health North America. I am tremendously proud of the teams who contributed to these wins and grateful for the trust that our clients put in us to bring this creativity to their brands."

At the Manny Awards, McCann McCann Torre Lazur won Best Self-Promotional Campaign for "Kill the Cliché;" McCann Healthcare won Best Interactive Patient Campaign for "Laugh it Up"; and McCann Managed Markets took home Best Managed Markets Campaign for the National Diabetes Volunteer Leadership Council (NDVLC).

At the DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) National Awards, McCann HumanCare won a Gold for Best Established Digital Brand for its work on Janssen Immunology's Stelara and a Bronze for Best New Brand Social Media Campaign on for "Choices for Her" for Bayer. The DTC National Awards.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry's top three creative award shows in 2017, is one of the world's most awarded global healthcare communications companies. McCann Health, consisting of a global creative agency network, a global medical communications network and a global consulting group, specializes in a wide array of professional, consulting and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

