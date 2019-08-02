McCann Health Wins "Most Awarded Network" Second Year In A Row At The 2019 Creative Floor Healthcare Awards

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health was named Most Awarded Network for a second year in a row, McCann Health India was named Best Communications Agency with Alok Saini named Best Creative, Eli Lilly/McCann Health New York was named the Bravest Client at the 2019 Creative Floor Healthcare Awards.

"This has been an incredible year for the McCann Health Network and we are grateful for and humbled by the recognition," said John Cahill, McCann Health Global CEO. "The 'Most Awarded Network,' is a validation of the effort we, as a global network, put behind our strategic, scientific and creative product on behalf of our clients, who have been true partners and without whom this would not have been possible."

Last night's awards included wins from a wide cross-section of McCann Health agencies, including McCann Health India, McCann Health New York, McCann Health London, McCann Health Japan, McCann Health China and McCann Health Brazil winning across the categories of Healthcare Professional, Patient and Best of the Best.

"The world-class work that the Creative Floors recognized last night shows the wide range of creativity and mediums that our teams have pushed forth boldly on for brands," said Matt Eastwood, McCann Health's Global Chief Creative Officer. "I'm thrilled to see that our clients have challenged our teams and our teams have stepped up to meet the challenge to continue to expand the horizon of healthcare communications."

Creative Floor Awards Won by McCann Health Agencies:

HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL

Animation

McCann Health Japan - Anthem

McCann Health Japan - The New Chapter

Poster Campaign

McCann Health New York - Puzzlehead

PATIENT/CONSUMER

Art Direction

McCann Health Brazil - Valuable Heritage

Ambient

McCann Health India - Noon Assembly

McCann Health London - The Urban Eye Test

McCann Health New York - Hope Stems

McCann Health China - A Warning from the Future

BEST OF THE BEST

Best Creative

McCann Health India - Alok Saini

Best Communications Agency

McCann Health India

Bravest Client

McCann Health New York - Eli Lilly

Most Awarded Network

McCann Health

In its 6th year, The Creative Floor, billed as "The Toughest Healthcare Award Show on Earth," continues to be the only health and wellness award show in the world to donate a percentage of profits to help more diversity and help underprivileged talent break into the healthcare communications industry. Winners of the awards decide how the money is spent.

About McCann Health

A three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and the winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, McCann Health, is one of the world's most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

