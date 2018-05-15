McCann Health Wins One Show's First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign

"With this One Show honor, The Immunity Charm campaign is now possibly the most highly awarded piece of work in healthcare history," said Jeremy Perrott, Global Chief Creative Officer for McCann Health. "This simple, yet culturally rich, campaign for a child's bracelet has captured the hearts of judges around the world. This is an incredible result for McCann Health and makes us all very proud."

Other McCann Health winners include McCann Health London for "Mark's Story" for GSK, McCann Healthcare New York for "Split Second" for Boehringer Ingelheim and McCann Echo New Jersey for the New Jersey Sharing Network.

Over the last year, The Immunity Charm,™ has won six Grand Prix Awards beginning with the prestigious Grand Prix for Good at the Cannes Lions Health International Festival of Creativity. It was further distinguished for having won most of the industry's top awards including the Grand Clio, the ANDY's Best of Show for Social Good, a Black Pencil at D&AD Impact Awards and Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" Award among others.

Afghanistan has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the world, which contribute to high levels of infant and childhood mortality especially in poor and rural communities. Diseases that are rare in the developed world are far too frequent causes of child mortality in Afghanistan.

The Immunity Charm™ is founded on the longstanding traditional belief that bracelets confer protection against evil forces. It takes that idea and provides mothers with a compelling new incentive to get their children vaccinated. This simple bracelet consists of colored beads that represent the vaccines each child has received. With each immunization a specific colored bead is added driving awareness of the importance of vaccines while working within trusted cultural belief systems.

