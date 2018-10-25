McCann Named Global Network of the Year at London International Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup was named Global Network of the Year at the 2018 London International Awards (LIA). The global network, which won two coveted Grand LIA awards, was awarded a total of 74 statues representing creative work from 14 countries.

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "The creative and strategic award recognition that we have received this year was made possible by our clients' willingness to push marketing boundaries to drive their business forward."

Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman of McCann Worldgroup, said, "It's hard to win any kind of trophy, let alone a Network of the Year honor. Firstly, it takes great brand partners. Secondly, it takes great production partners. Lastly, it takes thousands of MW employees who firmly believe in the transformational power of creativity."

In the 2017 LIA, McCann agencies were named globally for Agency of the Year, Health & Pharmaceutical Network of the Year, Health & Wellness Agency of the Year, and Pharmaceutical Agency of the Year, in addition to several regional titles. Prior to that in 2016, McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year, as well as taking both #1 and #2 Agency of the Year titles.

Grand LIAs were awarded to campaigns created by McCann New York and McCann London. McCann New York brought home the Social Influencers Grand LIA for their work for MGM Resorts International titled "Universal Love Songs," an album featuring renowned musicians such as Bob Dylan and Kesha. The songs recorded in the album modified the gender pronouns in popular love songs to be inclusive of LGBTQ relationships. McCann London was awarded the Digital Grand LIA for their work with Microsoft Xbox Design Lab Originals titled "The Fanchise Model," which used the power of customization to empower a community of gamers to also become entrepreneurs, as well as trailblaze a new model for e-commerce.

The remaining 74 LIA Statues (22 Gold, 28 Silver, 24 Bronze, and 25 Finalists) were awarded to 23 McCann Worldgroup agencies in 14 markets. These markets include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.

Barbara Levy, President of the LIA, said, "This year, McCann, as a network, won not just one but two Grand LIAs. They have winners from every corner of the globe — from established markets to emerging ones. This is such a strong testimony to the creative caliber of the Network. Little wonder that they clinched the Global Network Agency of the Year for 2018."

The LIA awards are the sixth time this year that McCann has been named Network of the Year at a major awards show, following similar recognition at Cresta, the Andy Awards, the New York Festivals, the Golden Drum in Easter/Central Europe, and FIAP in Latin America/Iberian peninsula. McCann Worldgroup this year was also named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2018 Effie Effectiveness Index as well as taking the No. 1 effectiveness positions separately in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the UK. All of McCann Worldgroup's agencies and disciplines (McCann, MRM//McCann, Momentum, McCann Health and Weber Shandwick) have received global, regional and national awards at all of the industry's major awards shows and industry agency rankings.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC.

