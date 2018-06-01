McCann Named Most Effective Network, Agency, And Grand Effie Winner At 2018 N.A. Effie Awards

McCann's work also won Effies at last night's North American show for Microsoft Xbox (for Halo Wars 2), RB (for Lysol) and L'Oréal (for True Match), the latter two winning in the Global Effies category.

The 2018 North American Effie honors follow last week's announcement that McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2018 Effie Effectiveness Index, which factors in results from all worldwide regions.

"Delivering strategically effective creative work that builds our clients' businesses and drives market share growth is our core mission," said Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "To be recognized for this effectiveness by the Effies so consistently and across the board globally is a tribute to our strategic, creative and business leadership teams and our innovative marketing partners that they work with in so many markets around the world."

McCann won the 2018 North American Grand Effie trophy for the State Street Global Advisors "Fearless Girl" campaign ("The Power of SHE"), created by McCann New York, which was also named Most Effective Individual Agency Office. In addition to SSGA honors, McCann Worldgroup New York's U.S. Army work also took four Effie effectiveness awards for the "White Hats Wanted" campaign.

"Our strong showing in North America, in all of the other regional Effie festivals, and overall recently in the 2018 global Effie Effectiveness Index demonstrates the passion, drive and smarts of our teams around the world in creating incredible work that drives cultural and business impact for our clients' brands," said Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Worldgroup.

The global 2018 Effie Effectiveness Index also showed that McCann Worldgroup was ranked as the #1 agency network for effectiveness in both the European and the Middle East & North African regions. This year McCann Asia Pacific won both #1 Network of the Year and Agency of the Year at that region's Effie awards, and McCann Latin America last fall similarly won Effie Network of the Year honors for the Latin American region.

The North American Effie rankings reflect points accumulated from finalist and winning case studies from the 2018 North American Effie Awards competition and will be factored into the 2019 Global Effie Index.

About Effie Worldwide

Effie Worldwide is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for effectiveness in marketing communications, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, regional Asia Pacific, Euro, Latin American, North American and Middle East / North Africa Effie programs and more than 40 national Effie programs. For more details, visit www.effie.org.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with over 20,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann Erickson (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC (entertainment/brand/popular culture).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-named-most-effective-network-agency-and-grand-effie-winner-at-2018-na-effie-awards-300658330.html

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

Related Links

http://www.mccannworldgroup.com

