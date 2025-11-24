McCANN REALTY PARTNERS ACQUIRES RED KNOT AT EDINBURGH APARTMENT HOMES IN CHESAPEAKE, VA

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Realty Partners ("McCann") announced the acquisition of Red Knot at Edinburgh Apartment Homes, a 336-home community in Chesapeake, VA. Built in 2015, the garden-style apartment community features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment floorplans. Property amenities include elevators, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard and covered lounge area at each building, outdoor grilling stations, dog park, and playground, all situated in a low-density setting on over 15 acres. The property's prime suburban location provides convenient access to major transportation routes (Chesapeake Expressway), critical employment centers, and popular retail and lifestyle centers, including Edinburgh Commons. The property will be managed by McCann subsidiary Atlanta-based Pegasus Residential ("Pegasus").

Unit upgrade plans include new stainless-steel appliances, new paint, flooring upgrades, and lighting upgrades in select units. Amenities will also be enhanced through the renovation of the clubhouse and the addition of a micro market, a dog run, and EV charging stations.

"We are excited to bring our team's expertise to this high-quality asset," said Mike Dowd, Managing Director at McCann. "The residents of Red Knot at Edinburgh will benefit from the amenity enhancements and operational improvements that we plan to make at the property."

"We are pleased to acquire this great property in the Tidewater market," said Matt Akin, President of McCann. "This acquisition provides the opportunity to modernize and upgrade the property's finishes, which will enhance the overall experience of the community."

McCann is seeking new acquisitions in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Texas. For acquisitions, please contact Thomas Upson at (804) 708-1708.

McCann Realty Partners is a premier multifamily investment firm with an institutionally experienced team dedicated to value creation, innovative strategies, and disciplined execution. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, McCann teams with institutional capital sources to acquire, develop, construct, and operate apartment communities in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest regions. For more information about McCann, visit https://www.mccannrealty.com/.

Pegasus Residential, a wholly owned subsidiary of McCann Realty Partners, is a leader in the multifamily housing industry, dedicated to helping people find home. With over 1,000 associates in over 50 markets across 12 states, we serve more than 60 clients, creating a home for careers and investments alike. As an NMHC Top 50 property management company, we manage over 50,000 units delivering exceptional service and outperforming competitors. In addition to the daily management of communities in its portfolio, Pegasus also provides expertise to clients for acquisitions, new development, branding and marketing, and construction management. To learn more about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

