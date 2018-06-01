McCann Recognized as Most-Innovative Agency by Adweek

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann has been recognized as the most innovative agency at Adweek's 2018 Project Isaac Awards, receiving both the most awards in total and the best-in-show Gravity Award for National Geographic's "Astronaut Reality Helmet." This is the second time in three years that McCann has taken the Gravity Award for the year's best innovation, last winning it in 2016 for Lockheed Martin's "Field Trip to Mars" group VR campaign.

In addition to the Gravity Award, McCann's other four awards include two more for National Geographic and two for State Street Global Advisors' "Fearless Girl." For National Geographic, McCann won in Product Development Invention (Media) and VR/AR Invention (Marketing & Advertising); the SSGA wins were for Creative Invention (Marketing & Advertising) and Out-Of Home Media Invention (Media). Adweek's Project Isaac celebrates "invention beyond innovation" and includes entries from around the world.

These honors follow success for both campaigns at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where "Astronaut Reality Helmet" won five Cannes Lions (2018) and was recognized for its innovative use of technology, and where "Fearless Girl" won four Grand Prix and 14 additional Cannes Lions (2017) throughout various categories.

The "Astronaut Reality Helmet" debuted in March 2018 at the premiere of National Geographic's new documentary series, "One Strange Rock," that was created by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and producer Jane Root. The helmets, created with production support from Tomorrow Lab, use innovative VR capabilities to give users a realistic and interactive experience of viewing Earth from outer space. After the premiere, 25 helmets were sent into rotation between science centers, schools, and museums around the country, giving more people a chance to experience the Earth's surface from outer space.

Eric Silver, Chief Creative Officer, McCann North America, said of the campaign, "We wanted to create something truly new and innovative to match Aronofsky's amazing series about our planet. So we decided on an immersive personal IMAX to replicate an astronaut experience better than any existing VR technology could."

Added Devika Bulchandani, McCann New York President, "We're all extremely proud of this innovative work, which reflects what we were able to help our clients accomplish in connecting with their customers because of their bold vision and trust in our partnership."

McCann Worldgroup's wins for innovation at Adweek's 2018 Project Isaac Awards follows announcements earlier this year that McCann was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2018 Effie Effectiveness Index as well as taking top 2018 honors encompassing effectiveness and creativity at the North American Effie Awards, the Andy Awards, The One Show, D&AD and the New York Festivals.

