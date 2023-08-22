McCann School of Business & Technology in Lewisburg to Launch CDL: Class A Tractor-Trailer Training Program

Enrollment now open for McCann's first commercial driver training program that starts in September

LEWISBURG, Pa., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCann School of Business & Technology at Lewisburg , a part of the Ancora network of vocational schools and a leading workforce training provider, is set to launch a Commercial Drivers License (CDL): Class A tractor-trailer training program September 18, 2023, that will prepare students to sit for the exam to obtain a CDL. Obtaining a Class A Commercial Driver's License allows for a career in heavy haul and tractor-trailer truck driving.

According to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the need for heavy and tractor-trailer drivers will climb by 4% from 2021 to 2031 as household and business spending increase.

"We are thrilled to add the CDL Class A Tractor-Trailer program at our campus and for our local community," said Jessica Rohrbach, Executive Director at McCann Lewisburg. "The demand for truck drivers has indeed been increasing, and this program will be popular with individuals seeking to expand or begin new career opportunities."

The CDL: Class A Tractor-Trailer program offers a balance between classroom learning and on-the-road training to prepare participants for the Commercial Driver licensing exam. Once licensed, individuals can operate tractor-trailers on the road and at pick-up and delivery points. The 160-hour training program can be completed in as little as four weeks and enrollment is on a rolling basis with programs beginning every four to eight weeks. Enrollment is now open.

What is Covered

Driving Techniques

Alley Docking

Tractor-Trailer Maintenance

Vehicle Systems

Accident Prevention

Defensive Driving

Size & Weight Laws

Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspections

Driver Safety

Range Maneuvers

Motor Carrier Safety Regulations

*McCann School of Business & Technology does not guarantee employment or third-party licensure. Licensure requirements for taking and passing licensure examinations are not controlled by McCann but by outside agencies and are subject to change by the agencies without notice to McCann. Therefore, McCann cannot guarantee that graduates will be eligible to take licensure examinations, regardless of their eligibility status upon enrollment. Graduates of the CDL program must obtain a commercial driver's license in order to be eligible for in-field employment.

