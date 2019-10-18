McCann Sweeps All Top Honors At 2019 Jay Chiat Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup swept all three top awards at the 2019 Jay Chiat Awards for Strategic Excellence, awarded by The 4A's, the leading trade organization for marketing communications agencies. The awards, presented at the annual 4A's StratFest conference, recognize the best strategic thinking in marketing, media and advertising around the world.

McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year, McCann New York was named Agency of the Year and McCann and Microsoft shared the Grand Prix for the "Microsoft—Changing the Game" campaign.

"We owe these amazing honors to the incredibly close partnerships we have with our clients," said Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "Strategy is at the center of how we deliver what our clients need, which is to help their brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. And the fact that our awards came from across our network shows that we can deliver on that promise on a global basis."

In addition to scooping up the three top honors, McCann Worldgroup agencies won another six awards: McCann New York won an additional Gold for "Microsoft—Changing The Game" and 1 Silver and 1 Bronze for RB/Lysol; FP7//McCann Dubai won 1 Gold for Babyshop; McCann Worldgroup India won 1 Bronze for India's Ministry of Tourism; and three agencies -- Casanova//McCann, McCann Canada and McCann New York -- shared 1 Bronze for Donate Life California.

"Our performance in North America and around the world demonstrates the passion, creativity and innovation of our teams in making incredible work that drives cultural and business impact for our clients' brands," said Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Worldgroup.

"Being named Agency of the Year is a clear demonstration that we have the best people working at this agency and that we enjoy the best client partnerships in the business," said Devika Bulchandani, President of McCann New York.

The Jay Chiat honors follow McCann New York being been named the Agency of the Year at the 2019 Clio Awards in September. McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes International Festival of Creativity in June. In April, McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2019 Effie Effectiveness Index, the second consecutive year for earning that effectiveness leadership distinction. In addition, McCann Worldgroup India was the 2018 4A's StratFest Agency of the Year.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019.

