McCann Worldgroup, L'Oréal and Movistar+ Leaders Named Ad Age Leading Women Europe

Nicky Bullard , Chairwoman, MRM Europe and Chief Creative Officer, MRM UK; Sheryl Marjoram, CEO, McCann London; Cristina Burzako , CEO of Movistar+ and Board Member at Telefónica Spain; and Delphine Viguier-Hovasse , Global Brand President of L'Oréal Paris, join Ad Age's definitive list of female executives shaping the advertising, marketing and media industries in the UK and Europe. The honorees are at the helm of transformative approaches and new solutions, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bullard, who was elevated to the newly created role of chairwoman for MRM Europe earlier this year, has led impactful PSAs and social media campaigns around domestic violence during the pandemic for the NO MORE Foundation and UN Women. In addition to her role as the UK Chair of the Conscious Inclusion Council at McCann Worldgroup, Marjoram helped steer McCann Worldgroup's win of Just Eat Takeaway.com's global creative account, expanding McCann London's remit globally. Burzako has had an instrumental role in Telefónica's unification of siloed teams into one cross-disciplinary community before being appointed as the new CEO of Movistar+. In her capacity as global brand director, Viguier-Hovasse, the first woman to lead L'Oréal Paris worldwide, launched the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program in March 2020.

Recognising the collective effort to create change, Bullard, Marjoram, Burzako and Viguier-Hovasse are part of a unique cohort of trailblazers handpicked by the editorial staff at Ad Age.

"It's a real privilege to join an extraordinary collective of women who are undoubtedly committed to translating words into tangible actions to drive change in our industry and impact our global community," said Nicky Bullard, Chairwoman, MRM Europe and Chief Creative Officer, MRM UK.

Sheryl Marjoram, CEO, McCann London, said, "There are so many wonderful women here and it's lovely to be counted as company. I look forward to being accountable for the change we can make."

Cristina Burzako, CEO of Movistar+ and Board Member at Telefónica Spain, said, "I am very humbled and proud to stand with these fearless and visionary women. Our industry is filled with many women who affect change on a daily basis and lead with integrity. I look forward to seeing more women recognised across our industry and beyond."

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President of L'Oréal Paris, commented, "Diversity and inclusion is just the reality of our society. If you want to reflect the needs and desires of society, of your clients, of your kids, then your team has to be diverse and inclusive. Otherwise, you're going to be disconnected from the real world of today and tomorrow."

Ad Age Senior Reporter Jessica Wohl, who leads Leading Women for the publication's editorial team, added: "This year's class of Ad Age Leading Women includes industry legends and legends in the making. I look forward to seeing how they continue to make strides and lead change across the broader advertising, marketing and media landscape."

The Ad Age Leading Women program is a key differentiator in the industry. In 2021, it introduced the new name for the program, formerly known as Women to Watch Europe, to reflect its focus on pioneering leaders. Previous honorees include Marina Specht, CEO, Spain, McCann Worldgroup and CEO, MRM//McCann Spain; Elena Alti, Head of Digital Marketing at Banco Santander; and Zeynep Yalım Uzun, Chief Marketing Officer, Arçelik.

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Leading Women Europe here.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a creatively driven global marketing company whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards two years in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

Related Links

www.mccannworldgroup.com

