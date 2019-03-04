McCann Worldgroup Named EMEA Agency Network of the Year 2019 by Campaign Magazine

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup Europe was named EMEA Advertising Agency Network of the Year by Campaign Magazine in its first-ever European rankings of agencies in this region. Selected for strong business performance, adopting innovative approaches and demonstrating a focus on inclusion for wellbeing for employees – McCann Worldgroup Europe was considered by the judges to be experiencing its most successful year yet.

The judges were made up of a number of marketers from major global brands and the editorial team at Campaign. The accolade was based on a number of key criteria including Business Performance, Clients and Work – assessing creative, business, social impact, industry leadership, culture and talent. According to the Campaign jury, "Overall the network was considered to display real strength in depth across a very broad range of services and specialisms, with proven results and 'great varied case studies.'"

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "I want to thank our clients across EMEA for their willingness to push marketing boundaries to drive their business forward, and also to congratulate our strategic and creative leadership for coming up with effective creative solutions that advance our clients' reputations and sales, and our business leadership for their continued focus and drive."

"The key to our success is our people," said Pablo Walker, President, McCann Worldgroup Europe. "We have a fantastic mix of talent who deliver unmatched leadership and recognition for both our agency and our clients in Creativity and Effectiveness – a huge contributing factor to achieving this ranking. I am extremely proud of our focus, diversity and consistency – the results of a huge and ongoing effort across our 3000-person agency wide team."

Mark Lund, CEO, UK Group, said, "This is a great milestone for us in this region, demonstrating that being truly collaborative as a network and bringing our passion to bear across all channels produces stellar results such as this for our clients."

This recognition follows a year which has seen McCann Worldgroup Europe garner a range of awards across both Creativity and Effectiveness, including #1 EFFIE Network in Europe, #1 Network of the Year at the IPA Effectiveness Awards in the UK, #1 Agency Network in Golden Drum, the #2 most-awarded network in Cannes and the #3 ranked network in Eurobest, in addition to numerous other industry accolades.

