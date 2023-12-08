MCCANN WORLDGROUP NAMED EPICA AWARDS 2023 NETWORK OF THE YEAR

McCann Worldgroup Europe Awarded Agency Network of the Year at Effie,
Following Agency of the Year at the Campaign US BIG Awards for McCann New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup is closing the year with strong creative momentum, having been named 2023 Network of the Year by the Epica Awards, the sixth time the network has been awarded this coveted distinction in the last seven years and the latest in a string of top industry honors, including 2023 Effie Europe Agency Network of the Year and Agency of the Year at the Campaign US BIG Awards for McCann New York.

The network dominated Epica's Grand Prix honors this year, the only award show judged by journalists, with McCann New York winning:

  • 2023 Agency of the Year, the second time the agency took home the award.
  • The PR Grand Prix for Chick-Fil-A's "The Brake Room" – a much-needed rest hub for New York delivery workers.
  • The Design Grand Prix for Microsoft's ADLaM project, which digitized Pulaar, the West African language of the Fulani people and made it accessible across Microsoft 365.

In addition, McCann New York and McCann Poland took home the Digital Grand Prix for Mastercard's "Where to Settle," which aggregated job and real estate data and anonymous Mastercard spending insights to help refugees in Poland find a fresh start outside of the major cities. The network also won 5 Gold, 10 Silver, and 11 Bronze awards across its agencies.

Commenting on the recognition, McCann Worldgroup and McCann's Global Chief Creative Officer Javier Campopiano said, "What's particularly gratifying about these honors is that they showcase how our creative craft in its finest form builds enduring brands, grows businesses, and enriches lives. Together with our clients, we are showcasing how 'Truth Well Told' – our core philosophy for over 100 years – is as powerful a force as ever in a world where truth is constantly under attack."

McCann Worldgroup has recently garnered a host of industry recognition. Earlier this week, the network was named Effie Europe Agency Network of The Year for the eighth time, and the much-heralded "Kevin vs. John" work for Aldi was awarded the coveted Grand Effie. The network took home an additional four gold and three silver trophies for its work with IKEA, Aldi UK & Ireland, Vodafone and Getlini EKO. In addition, the Aldi campaign was named the Global Grand Effie winner in the Sustained Success Services category – one of the most competitive and prestigious awards to win.

At the recent Campaign US Big Awards, McCann New York won Agency of the Year, "ADLaM" for Microsoft was named Campaign of the Year and "Best Purpose Driven Campaign," and took top honors in the tech category, Chick-fil-A's "The Brake Room" was recognized for "Best Brand Experience" and Lysol's "The World's Stinkiest Sock" won in the "Consumer Packaged Goods" category.

At Campaign Asia's Agency of the Year 2023 awards, McCann Worldgroup Singapore took Gold as Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year and MRM Singapore won Gold as Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year. Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific, was named Southeast Asia Creative Leader of the Year.

McCann Worldgroup Global CEO Daryl Lee concluded, "We are incredibly proud to see the enduring success of McCann Worldgroup in winning, year after year, the awards that recognize groundbreaking creative work that activates all the flavors of creativity in the world. I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us and the relentless hustle and excellence of our teams. I look forward to sustaining this success in 2024 and beyond."

About McCann Worldgroup
McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global creative solutions company. The company has more than 15,000 employees and is united across 100+ countries by a mission to help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. Our McCann Worldgroup network is comprised of McCann, MRM, CRAFT, FutureBrand and RafterOne and we partner with Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick and UM to deliver solutions across the entire marketing communications spectrum. 

