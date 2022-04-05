MCCANN WORLDGROUP NAMED GLOBAL AGENCY NETWORK OF THE YEAR AT 2022 INTERNATIONAL ANDY AWARDS

"As we pursue our mission to be the irrefutable leader in the business of creativity, I am thrilled by this recognition that the ANDY Awards has given us," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, McCann Worldgroup. "Being named Network of the Year at the first awards show of the year is only possible because of the passion, dedication and hard work from our teams around the world and the trust our clients invest in us to build their brands and businesses."

Commonwealth//McCann, McCann Worldgroup's global business unit dedicated to its Chevrolet client, took home three awards. The Detroit office won one award in the "Craft" category for its "Sopranos" TV commercial that reunited the two actors who played Tony Soprano's children in the iconic TV series with the all-new, all-electric Chevy Silverado. The office also won in "Idea" for its "Marvin Gaye 50th Anniversary" project for the Motown Museum. The Bogota, Colombia office won a combined award in "Idea," "Bravery," "Craft" and "Reset" for the "Lost Roads" campaign for Chevrolet Colombia.

"Our creativity needs to be applied in ways that go far beyond the strategic brief and look at what is happening in the wider world," said Alex Lopez, Global President and Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup. "We need to consider what the future will look like for the brand, their business and their industry, and how we move them forward in all of those spaces. The work we do for Chevrolet helps them move beyond the world of fossil fuels and truly make them a beacon for the future of our mobility."

215 McCann San Francisco won two "Craft" awards for its Xbox Halo Infinite campaign, one for "Become Master Chief" and one for "UNSC Archives"

McCann New York won one "Craft" award for the New York Lottery campaign, "New York Series State of Art."

A group of seven McCann Worldgroup agencies – McCann Paris, McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Dusseldorf, FP7 McCann Dubai, and Weber Shandwick London, Frankfurt and Istanbul – shared one award in the "Idea" category for the "The Bread Exam," a groundbreaking project to help women self-check for breast cancer, for Spinney's Bread U.A.E and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation.

And McCann Lima won in "Idea" for "If You're Outdoors, You Need to Protect Yourself" for Peru's League Against Cancer.

The 2022 ANDY Awards honor continues McCann Worldgroup's exceptional performance from the end of 2021, when the network was named Network of the Year at three global awards shows -- the 2021 Epica Awards, the 2021 Immortal Awards and the 2021 WARC Effective 100 Rankings.

