McCann Worldgroup Named Most Effective Agency Network In 2018 Global Effie Effectiveness Index

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "The Effies recognize the most important issue in marketing, highlighting whether your campaigns are effective in driving sales and increasing brand and product recognition. This is our foremost mission and I am proud that our strategic, creative and business leadership teams are being recognized for delivering ROI and effective creative approaches that build our clients' businesses and increase their market share."

McCann Worldgroup was also ranked as the #1 agency network for effectiveness in both the European and the Middle East & North African regions. McCann New York previously was named the 2018 #1 agency office for effectiveness in North America. McCann Asia Pacific last month won both #1 Network of the Year and Agency of the Year at that region's Effie awards. Last fall, McCann Latin America similarly won Effie Network of the Year honors for the Latin American region.

Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, said, "We aim to help our clients' brands play a meaningful role in people's lives, and this recognition proves that we are doing that, in partnership with our clients, through strategically brilliant creative that makes a real impact across categories, brands and regions."

The Effie Index recognition follows a year in which all of McCann Worldgroup's agencies and disciplines (McCann, MRM//McCann, Momentum, McCann Health and Weber Shandwick) have received global, regional and national awards at all of the industry's major awards shows and industry agency rankings, including being named Agency of the Year by Adweek.

About Effie Worldwide

Effie Worldwide is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for effectiveness in marketing communications, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, regional Asia Pacific, Euro, Latin American, North American and Middle East / North Africa Effie programs and more than 40 national Effie programs. For more details, visit www.effie.org.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with over 20,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann Erickson (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC (entertainment/brand/popular culture).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-worldgroup-named-most-effective-agency-network-in-2018-global-effie-effectiveness-index-300654515.html

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

Related Links

http://www.mccannworldgroup.com

